Ariana Grande And Best Friend Victoria Monet Tease New Song ‘Monopoly’

She released two albums in the past six months and is currently in the middle of a world tour, so you would think Ariana Grande might be rather busy at the moment.

Still, the world’s most famous pop star proved exactly why she earned the title just by being the most hardworking person in the room. Following the success of both sweetener and thank u, next, the 25-year-old is dropping a new single with her longtime best friend, fellow singer Victoria Monet, this Monday. The two artists have been teasing the new tune for days now, ever since debuting it at Ariana’s U.S. tour shows, and they finally decided to drop it, to the delight of their fans.

Ariana took to Instagram to tease the new song, called “Monopoly,” adding a list of the exact time the single will be released on all streaming platforms in several different countries. She also shared some artwork to go alongside the new tune, which consisted of two adorable photos of her and Victoria as little girls under the title “Most Likely To Succeed.” The girls also shared videos of their “Monopoly” performance in Washington, D.C., and fans have been relentlessly asking them to officially drop the song.

After teasing the release date on Twitter with some back-and-forth cryptic messages that alluded to the lyrics, they finally revealed it would be out on April 1. According to Paper magazine, Ariana first tweeted “Work so muuuuuch, need a tinny twin twin,” to which Victoria replied, “You’d be straight for life if I gave you my pin.”Ari then wrote “Even though we gave up that 90% for the win” on the Tweeter feed, and fans of the two besties quickly figured out they were teasing some of the lyrics.

In fact, that last “90%” reference alludes to the fact that they were forced to give away 90% of the royalties made from their hit single “7 Rings” (which they co-wrote) to Broadway songwriters Rodgers and Hammerstein as the track sampled their Sound of Music classic “My Favorite Things.”

And while Ariana wanted to drop the song ASAP, Victoria convinced her to set the date for Monday so they could celebrate “7 Rings” being the country’s number one song on the charts for an impressive eighth week in a row. “man, let’s drop it tomorrow night @VictoriaMonet ???? seven rings is ab to be number one for eight weeks and the album might go back to no. 1 too…. we need to celebrate tbh! life too short and too sweet rn,” Ari said, to which her best friend replied, “Yoo lets drop it Monday so we can celebrate an 8th week at number 1!!Cause this s*** is insaaaane.”

Regardless of the date, the pair’s tune is expected to become an instant hit, and they will certainly have further reasons to celebrate once it hits the streaming platforms.