NBA Rumors: Anthony Davis To Heat For Winslow, Richardson, Adebayo, And Draft Pick, ‘Bleacher Report’ Suggests

Can Pat Riley convince the Pelicans to trade Anthony Davis to the Heat?

Despite not having a legitimate NBA superstar on their roster, the Miami Heat continue to keep their playoff hopes alive in the 2018-19 NBA season. As of now, the Heat have won seven of their last 10 games and are currently sitting in the No. 8 spot in the Eastern Conference with a 38-38 record. However, even if they succeed to reach the postseason, the Heat’s roster, as constructed, doesn’t have what it takes to contend for the NBA championship title.

When the 2018-19 NBA season is over, Heat President Pat Riley is expected to find ways that could boost their chance to return to title contention next year. One of the NBA superstars that they could target on the trade market is Anthony Davis of the New Orleans Pelicans. The Heat may not have a better collection of trade assets than the Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics, but Zack Buckley of Bleacher Report believes that the Heat could explore a package that “would make the Pelicans think” about sending Davis to Miami.

In the proposed trade deal by Bleacher Report, the Heat will be trading Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, Bam Adebayo, and a 2019 first-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Anthony Davis. The deal works on ESPN‘s NBA Trade Machine.

“There might not be a star here, but Winslow, Richardson and Adebayo can all be plugged in as two-way contributors. Winslow’s usage as a jumbo point guard is fascinating—he paces the Heat with 4.3 assists—Richardson keeps pushing the boundaries of his three-and-D label, and Adebayo might have the highest ceiling of all as a do-it-all defender with more offensive skills than he’s been able to show.”

DeMarcus Cousins: I knew Pelicans would lose Anthony Davis once they didn’t re-sign me https://t.co/JnHlvr24Aq — MSN Sports (@MSNSports) March 27, 2019

Justise Winslow, Josh Richardson, and Bam Adebayo will be intriguing acquisitions for the Pelicans, especially if they decide to undergo a full-scale rebuild in the post-Anthony Davis era. Winslow, who has found success at the point guard position, won’t have a hard time sharing the Pelicans’ backcourt with Jrue Holiday since the latter can efficiently play as a shooting guard.

Though the deal is less likely to happen, it’s still interesting to see what Anthony Davis and the Heat can accomplish together in the 2019-20 NBA season. Davis will tremendously improve the Heat’s performance on both ends of the floor, giving them an All-Star caliber big man who can knock down shots from beyond the arc. This season, the 26-year-old center/power forward is averaging 25.9 points, 12.0 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 2.4 blocks, and 1.6 steals on 51.7 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent shooting from beyond the arc. If the Heat convince Hassan Whiteside to opt out of the final year of his contract, they will have the opportunity to surround Davis with quality players in the 2019 NBA free agency.