Monday’s ‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Jordan Asks Rafe For A Huge Favor

Days of Our Lives spoilers for April 1 reveal that there will be some huge bombshells dropped in Salem.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley) is going to ask for a huge favor from her former boyfriend, Rafe Hernandez (Galen Gering).

On Friday, Jordan dropped a bomb on Rafe, telling him from her hospital bed that she has a secret son in California. Knowing that she needs help, and is even facing legal trouble, Jordan will beg Rafe to go to Cali and get her son, and of course, take care of the little tyke for her.

Longtime fans of the show know that Rafe has often been the keeper of other women’s children. During his marriage to Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney), he got very close to her children, and when he began dating Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso) he also formed a bond with her daughter, Ciara Brady (Victoria Konefal).

It seems that Rafe has no problem loving other people’s kids, and it’s no secret that he has often dreamed of having a child of his own. So, when Jordan asks her old friend to take care of her son, he’ll happily oblige. However, it may not go over so well with his wife, Hope, who has already raised her children.

Meanwhile, Days of Our Lives fans will also see Hope and Rafe have a serious conversation about Ted Laurent (Giles Marini). Ted has been one of Salem’s most mysterious residents over the past year, and he’s grown very close to Hope, much to the dismay of Rafe.

Ted is completely smitten with Hope, and it is causing some serious issues in her marriage to Rafe. The situation, along with the baby drama, may prove to be too much for the couple to handle.

Elsewhere in Salem, JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss) will be troubled when he finds a lighter in Claire Brady’s (Olivia Rose Keegan) jewelry box. Fans know that the lighter was used to set the cabin fire that nearly killed Ciara last year, and JJ could be just the person to break the case wide open, possibly even leading to his return to the police force.

Meanwhile, Claire will get upset when she learns that Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) has changed their plans.

Fans can see all of the drama unfold when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.