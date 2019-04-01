Jordyn Woods Flaunts Sexy Black Lingerie Under See-Through Dress

Jordyn Woods is currently living it up in London just one month after her shocking hook up with Tristan Thompson, which ended the NBA star’s relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

According to the Daily Mail, Jordyn Woods is currently having a blast in London with her mother, and on Sunday night she was photographed heading out to dinner wearing a sexy see-through outfit.

In the photos, Jordyn wears a flowing animal print dress made from sheer material. The thin, see-through gown allowed fans to get a peek underneath at Woods’ black lingerie.

Jordyn wore black and white shoes on her feet, and sported a black leather jacket that had a patch of denim on the back around her shoulders. She also wore bracelets on one wrist, and a watch on the other.

The model carried a red, black, and tan leather bag in her hand, and donned multiple rings on her fingers. She also wore a pair of large heart-shaped earrings and had her dark hair pulled back into a sleep bun on top of her head.

Jordyn also sported a full face of makeup for the dinner outing, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic lashes, pink blush on her cheeks, and a berry-red lip color on her pout.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jordyn Woods is said to be grateful that she still has a career following her fallout with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner over the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal.

“Jordyn feels relieved to have not lost her makeup endorsement deal with Eylure Official Lash Collection over the entire Khloe and Tristan scandal. It was her biggest concern during all of this as it’s a huge source of income for her,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

“The deal is worth a lot of money and especially since Kylie was fronting a lot of Jordyn’s lifestyle, of course she was scared of what would happen if she lost it. Jordyn feels she has worked really hard and is really proud of this project is so thankful to have her own collection and make her own name separate from Kylie,” the source stated, adding that Woods is feeling really thankful for her career at the moment.

Fans will be able to see all of the drama surrounding Jordyn Woods and her relationship with Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner during Season 16 of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, which is currently airing Sunday nights at 9 p.m. on E!