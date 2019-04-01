Lauren London Pictures: Nipsey Hussle’s Longtime Girlfriend Just Did ‘GQ’ Interview, Photo Shoot With Rapper

Lauren London posed alongside boyfriend Nipsey Hussle in a series of photos in late February, showing them as a happy couple.

Just a few weeks later, the rapper would be killed in a burst of violence outside a store he owned in a Los Angeles neighborhood.

In the wake of Nipsey Hussle’s shooting death, many are taking to social media to share pictures that he and Lauren London took for a GQ interview that was published just a few weeks ago. In the photo spread, the two appeared together in a yard in South Los Angeles and embraced on a gritty street.

The story explored the unlikely beginning for the couple and how their love story grew as both of their careers blossomed. Actress Lauren London was filming BET’s The Game in 2013 when she decided to buy Nipsey’s new mixtape as a wrap present for her co-stars. Nipsey Hussle was selling copies for $100 each, hoping to make money off the scarcity of it.

“The marketing for the mixtape was that we only made a thousand units and sold them for a hundred dollars apiece,” Nipsey told GQ. “It was a scarcity model. Jay-Z bought a few copies, et cetera,” he added.

London was able to get her hands on some of the copies and later started following Nipsey Hussle on Instagram. He sent her a DM, and the two ended up dating.

“Before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that's coming to light.” – Lauren London on #NipseyHussle’s music. @GQ just published a profile on the couple in February. #RIPNipsey ????https://t.co/cHKiOYYj3m pic.twitter.com/guLOSclUF4 — Anna-Lysa Gayle (@ABC7Annalysa) April 1, 2019

As London explained in the interview, her boyfriend helped her in her rising acting career and she helped Nipsey Hussle bring his music to a bigger audience.

“He’s gotten more of a platform to be really clear about his message, because before he was just making rap gang-bang music. But I think he has a purpose in all the raps, and that’s coming to light,” she told GQ.

The now-tragic story showed the happy couple together, “redefining what a storybook romance looks like in 2019.” The interview noted that a TMZ crew came across the photo shoot and wondered whether the two were taking engagement photos, but Nipsey Hussle wouldn’t give away whether he had any plans to pop the question.

Lauren London had not yet released a statement in the hours after Nipsey Hussle’s shooting death. The incident is under police investigation, and the LAPD does not yet have a suspect or a motive for the shooting.

The full interview with Lauren London and Nipsey Hussle — including what are likely the final photos of the two together — can be found at GQ.