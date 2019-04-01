Some Fans Think Nipsey Hussle Was Killed Because Of His Documentary On Dr. Sebi, Who Claimed To Find AIDS Cure

Rapper Nipsey Hussle appears at an event.
Amanda Edwards / Getty Images
Rumors

The shooting death of rapper Nipsey Hussle has given rise to conspiracy theories among fans who think that he was targeted for making a documentary on the controversial Dr. Sebi, a self-proclaimed healer who said that he found a cure for AIDS.

The rapper, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot on Sunday outside a clothing store he owned in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Hyde Park. As NBC Los Angeles reported, Hussle and two other people were injured in the shooting, which took place at approximately 3:20 p.m. local time.

The rapper was pronounced dead at the scene. Police have not said if there is a suspect and a motive for the shooting was not known.

Nipsey Hussle’s killing has prompted many to question whether his shining a spotlight on Dr. Sebi could have led to his death. Dr. Sebi, whose real name was Alfredo Darrington Bowman, was a controversial medical figure who believed that all diseases could be cured with herbs and a specific vegan diet.

Dr. Sebi was the subject of several legal actions and he was hit with a criminal charge of practicing medicine without a license in 1987. The state of New York later sued Dr. Sebi for making “unsubstantiated therapeutic claims” including advertising in New York’s Village Voice that “AIDS HAS BEEN CURED.”

“For an initial fee of $500 and $80 for each additional visit, patients were told they could be cured of AIDS and other diseases. The ‘cures’ consisted of various herbal products, for each of which USHA made therapeutic claims,” the state said in its lawsuit against the medical practitioner.

Dr. Sebi died of pneumonia in a Honduran prison in 2016.

After the shooting death of Nipsey Hussle, many took to social media to question whether he may have been targeted for death for bringing to light the work of Dr. Sebi. Some in conspiracy theory circles believe that Dr. Sebi actually did find a cure for AIDS but was targeted by pharmaceutical companies that wanted to quash his findings and keep making money off the expensive drugs needed to treat HIV.

The name “Dr. Sebi” even became one of the most popular trending topics on Twitter on Sunday night. While many saw a potential connection with Nipsey Hussle’s killing, others pointed out that a targeted shooting would seem to have the opposite effect, as millions more people have now learned about Dr. Sebi due to the attention the shooting brought to the upcoming documentary.