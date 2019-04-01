Lori Loughlin Responds To ‘TMZ’ When Asked If She’s Afraid Of Going To Prison

Actress Lori Loughlin, who has been perhaps the most prominent celebrity caught up in the nationwide college admissions cheating scandal which has made headlines for weeks, broke her silence on the topic Saturday when confronted by tabloid program TMZ, MSN reports. TMZ caught up with the 54-year-old Loughlin as she departed a yoga class in Los Angeles.

“I’m sorry, I can’t talk to you,” she said to the notoriously-intrusive tabloid reporter behind the camera.

“You can follow me around all day if you want, but I just can’t comment right now. But thank you for your time.”

In typical TMZ fashion, the cameraman persisted and continued firing away questions related to the scandal.

“Are you afraid of going to prison? Do you think you’ll re-establish your relationship with your daughters?” he asked. Meanwhile, Loughlin remained calm and nonplussed, though she still refused to reveal more about her thoughts on the situation. When the cameraman said that he wished her the best, she responded in a friendly fashion.

“You have a beautiful day, thank you so much, thanks honey,” she said.

In the video, the actress can be seen carrying a yoga mat with a tan purse. She is wearing a pink athletic long-sleeved top and grey leggings complimented by a pink visor. Sunglasses partially obscure her face. The video can be watched in its entirety at TMZ‘s website.

Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli spotted on Friday in Orange County in their first public appearance since their arrest. Things look… tense. pic.twitter.com/pcxW8fnCjz — Ξvan Ross Katz (@evanrosskatz) March 29, 2019

Loughlin’s impromptu interrogation came following only sporadic sightings of her and her family in the wake of the cheating scandal of which she has largely been the centerpiece. A source told PEOPLE recently that Loughlin, her husband Mossimo Giannulli, and their daughters Olivia Jade, 19, and Isabella Rose, 20, have been avoiding the public eye by sticking close to their Bel Air home as of late. The family is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday to face a felony charge of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

“They can’t wait for the court hearing next week to be done with,” the source said.

“It’s very hard for them to think about other things right now.”

According to a press release describing the crimes associated with the admissions scandal, dozens of individuals have been implicated in a conspiracy that enabled cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as falsely-purported athletic recruits. These individuals, including Loughlin, were arrested by federal agents and charged in documents made public on March 12 in a federal court in Boston.