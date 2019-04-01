Lady Gaga Didn’t Ditch Bradley Cooper For Jeremy Renner

Lady Gaga is rumored to be dating Jeremy Renner just weeks after there was serious speculation that she may be having a secret affair with her A Star is Born co-star and director, Bradley Cooper.

According to Gossip Cop, Lady Gaga is now rumored to have ditched Bradley Cooper in order to focus on a romance with Avengers star Jeremy Renner. However, that doesn’t seem to be true.

The outlet reports that sources have told multiple websites that Gaga and Renner have been spending a lot of time together, revealing that they were together on March 14 when the singer performed at a venue in Los Angeles: Black Rabbit Rose.

Tabloids are now claiming that Gaga may be in a love triangle with Renner and Cooper, but that E! News claims there is nothing romantic happening between the singer and Renner.

Gaga’s rep has also claimed that there doesn’t seem to be any truth to the relationship rumors with the Avengers actor. Meanwhile, the Oscar-winning singer has already debunked the romance rumors with Cooper, claiming that fans saw love on the big screen and during her performance of “Shallow” at the Academy Awards with Bradley, because that is what the actors wanted fans to see.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lady Gaga actually recently ended an engagement to Christian Carino, whom she dated for two years.

Sources tell Us Weekly that Gaga was the one to pull the plug on the relationship, and that it was getting tense between she and Carino toward the end, and that it may have been due to the singer’s success in the movie, A Star is Born, which she was nominated for an Oscar for her acting performance, and won the Oscar for best original song from the film.

“Chris didn’t treat Gaga very well toward the end of their [two-year] relationship,” one source revealed, adding that the singer has been leaning on her friend, Jeremy Renner, since the split.

“Gaga was the one who broke things off. He was jealous. He was trying to find her all the time and texted her a lot. Her friends didn’t like him either,” a second source dished to the magazine.

Meanwhile, Lady Gaga has not publicly spoken out about her allegedly romance with actor Jeremy Renner, or her shocking split with fiance Christian Carino just days before the Academy Awards. It seems that the singer will let everyone know details of her love life when she feels the time is right.