Zion Williamson’s Blown Out Nike Shoe Is Still Missing, It’s Reportedly Worth $250,000

Zion Williamson’s shoe exploded off of his foot during a game in February and it’s still missing. TMZ reports that the shoe, a PG 2.5 PE sneaker is nowhere to be found. They asked Williamson about its whereabouts and he directed them to speak to his coach at Duke University. TMZ says that they reached out to the Duke athletic department who said that they had no idea where they mangled shoe might be. A conversation with a rep from Nike did not bring any clarity to the situation either as they also said that they had no information about where the sneaker’s location.

The shoe explosion was especially controversial because it caused Williamson to slip and hurt his knee. As Business Insider reports, after the incident, he limped off of the court and was not able to return and finish the game. As The Bleacher Report notes, Williamson is the top no. 1 draft pick prospect. As their article notes, he has a formidable mix of “power, quickness, and explosion,” which can explain why his shoe disintegrated under the force of his movement.

President Obama, who was at the game where the show fell apart tweeted about his injury after the game.

“Zion Williamson seems like an outstanding young man as well as an outstanding basketball player,” Obama wrote on Twitter “Wishing him a speedy recovery.

In a statement, Nike called described what happened to Williamson as an “isolated” incident.

“We are obviously concerned and want to wish Zion a speedy recovery,” the statement read, as reported by MSN News. “The quality and performance of our products are of utmost importance. While this is an isolated occurrence, we are working to identify the issue.”

As Larry Brown Sports reports, social media users roasted Nike after footage of the incident was shared far and wide. CBS News reported that the athletic footwear giant’s stock plummeted after the sneaker explosion. They estimated the loss at $1.1 billion.

Perhaps Nike got its hands on the shoe and destroyed it to put the unfortunate memory behind them. But if you believe it still exists, there could be a hefty financial reward for the person who finds it.

If the shoe is out there, TMZ claims that it’s worth more than $250,000. They spoke to Ken Goldin from Goldin Auctions, an appraiser who specializes in athletic memorabilia, who gave it that valuation.

“To me, it’s definitely a six-figure iconic piece,” he said. “It’s the most famous pair of sneakers in the world…”