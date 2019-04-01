White House Quietly Working On Healthcare Policy Proposal, Report Claims

Almost immediately after Special Counsel Robert Mueller finished his Russia investigation, President Donald Trump pivoted to healthcare. “The Republican Party will become ‘The Party of Healthcare!'” the president tweeted on March 26, effectively announcing his latest effort to get rid of the Affordable Care Act, better known as Obamacare.

As detailed by a previous Inquisitr report, the administration’s latest push to get rid of Obamacare came across strong resistance. The Democrats vowed to fight back, and the Republicans — taken aback by Trump’s initiative — frantically, but privately, urged that the president takes his foot of the gas pedal, in order to avoid jeopardizing his 2020 chances.

Worried that the Democrats will repeat their successful midterm strategy — when they campaigned on issues like healthcare and won back the House of Representatives — Congressional Republicans were irked by what appears to be the strongest effort yet to fully repeal Obamacare. The administration is, it seems, looking to repeal former President Barack Obama’s signature policy by deeming it unconstitutional.

Media reports and opposition alike alleged that the president has no policy, and no plan to provide health insurance to millions of Americans who would be affected by the Obamacare repeal. But, according to a new report from The Washington Examiner, the White House actually has a plan.

Donald Trump's healthcare plan means "thousands of people will literally die," Bernie Sanders warnshttps://t.co/GatbmE4xZO pic.twitter.com/qejid7XEVn — Newsweek (@Newsweek) April 1, 2019

According to the report, the White House is quietly — in collaboration with three conservative think tanks — developing a healthcare policy proposal. This has been going on for months, according to the Washington Examiner‘s sources.

“The White House, mainly through the National Economic Council, has been engaged on thinking about health care reform for a while now, and they have been engaged with a group of center-right health policy groups to talk about various proposals and ideas,” one of the individuals briefed on the matter explained.

Three conservative think tanks, the Hoover Institute, the Heritage Foundation, and the Mercatus Center are allegedly working together with the administration, and developing a new healthcare policy proposal.

“They’ve had conversations for the last several months and as recently as a few weeks ago. Before the president said what he said, they’d been consistently focused on working on a healthcare plan,” the publication’s source explained.

The rumours were confirmed by several conservative think tank leaders. Trump’s upcoming proposal, according to them, is inspired by various conservative healthcare bills, including the Health Care Choices proposal and the Graham-Cassidy bill. Some concepts from these bills have already been included in the administration’s 2020 budget.

But the White House has not fully developed its plan yet, according to individuals familiar with the situation. “I don’t think there’s anything that’s fully formed. I think a lot of the devil’s in the details,” a source told the Washington Examiner.