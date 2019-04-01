Ronnie Ortiz-Magro And Jen Harley Celebrate Daughter’s Birthday

Despite their publicly tumultuous relationship, it seems Ronnie Ortiz-Magro and Jen Harley have decided to put their differences aside to be better co-parents. According to a report from Us Weekly, the duo reunited this weekend to celebrate their daughter, Ariana, on her first birthday.

During the party, Jen took to Instagram to share bits and pieces of the toddler’s event. In one clip, Jen showed off the preparations being put in place for the big day, including tents being set up in the backyard and the Jersey Shore film crew preparing to capture the occasion for the MTV series. There is also a clip of the pair laughing and joking with family and friends, like Ronnie’s brother, grandmother, and aunt. In another clip, Jen can be seen standing next to Ronnie.

“Why do you look so nervous?” She questioned, before switching focus and showing off their daughter cruising in a pink toy car.

Apparently, this isn’t the first time the couple has been spotted together recently. The two were seen last week while attending a party in Texas with Ariana. Their trip was also posted to Instagram by Jen.

The exes started dating in 2017 and welcomed their first child together in 2018, but they’ve struggled to keep their private life private and this relationship drama has been often documented in headlines and during filming episodes of Jersey Shore.

Ronnie also made headlines during his relationship with former Jersey Shore star, Sammi Giancola. The two dated for several years before ultimately calling it quits. Giancola recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend, Christian Biscardi, and Ronnie opened up about his feelings towards his ex, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

“[Ronnie] doesn’t have any plans on reaching out to congratulate Sammi or wish her well on getting married because he doesn’t want to take away from one of the biggest moments in her life,” an insider told Hollywood Life.

The source also said that Ronnie always believed he and Giancola would reconcile and that he would be the “one to get down on one knee and propose to Sammi.” According to the source, the hunky star has since moved on and is happy for Giancola.

“Ronnie wishes Sammi nothing but the best and is glad she found someone who treats her how she deserves to be treated.”

While it hasn’t been confirmed that Ronnie and Jen are back together, it’s possible Jen will be a part of the next season of Jersey Shore, and perhaps the couple’s reunion will be televised.