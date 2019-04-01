Kourtney Kardashian Jumps Into A Pool In Leopard Thong Bikini To Escape Bee Attack

Kourtney Kardashian doesn’t mess around when it comes to her fear of bees. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star posted a video of herself from the upcoming season of the family’s reality series evading a bumble bee in a very dramatic fashion.

On Sunday night, Kourtney Kardashian took to her Instagram account to share a video of herself from Season 16 of KUWTK. In the video, Kourt is seen lounging by the pool in her backyard as she rocks a skimpy leopard print thong bikini.

In the hilarious video, Kardashian is seen scrolling through her phone in a pair of sunglasses and her tiny bikini as she talks with her close pal, Larsa Pippen. A bee is heard buzzing around Kourtney’s head, and she freaks out.

Kourt screams when she sees how big the insect is and immediately jumps out of her seat, leaving her phone behind. Kardashian’s ample cleavage and curvy backside are on full display as she hurries from her chair and sprints to the pool, where she quickly dives in to evade the bee.

Kourtney claims that the bee was huge and that it was trying to kill her, while Larsa laughs and says that the dive into the pool was the fastest she’s ever seen her friend move.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian has reportedly been missing her baby daddy, Scott Disick, as of late. Sources are claiming that Kardashian believes that Disick is the only man who has ever fully understood her and that seeing him with his new girlfriend, Sofia Richie, has been hard on Kourt.

“A lot of people believe they’re destined to wind up together again,” an insider told Life & Style.

“The hot hookups with other guys have only made her appreciate him more,” the source stated, adding that although Kardashian had “fun playing the field,” she knows that “ultimately, Scott is the father of her children,” and “the only guy who’s ever truly gotten her.”

In the recently released KUWTK trailer, Kourtney is asked how many times she’s ever been in love, and she reveals that it has only been once, referencing her nearly 10-year relationship with Scott.

Later in the trailer, Khloe and Kim gush over how much Disick has changed and become a hands-on dad to the couple’s three children.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian Sunday nights at 9 p.m. when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on the E! network.