Rapper Nipsey Hussle Dies After Being Shot Outside Of His Clothing Store

Rapper Nipsey Hussle has died after being shot multiple times outside of his clothing store, Marathon, in the Hyde Park neighborhood of South Los Angeles. He was 33-years-old.

According to The Blast, the Los Angeles Police Department said that on Sunday, March 31, Hussle and two other men were shot at 3:20 p.m. and were then rushed to a nearby hospital. One man was pronounced dead, while the other two gunshot victims were said to be in stable condition.

Homicide detectives are investigating the incident.

A separate report from The Blast, confirming Hussle’s death, revealed that his “baby mama” was informed of his passing and was notifying friends and family members.

He reportedly has two children.

“We’re told everyone close to him is understandably shaken by the news of his death,” said the media outlet.

Meanwhile, TMZ is reporting that the incident is gang-related since Hussle has reported ties to the Crips. Additionally, the media site was told by law enforcement officials that the main suspect is a black male in his 20s, who approached the rapper on foot, fired his weapon multiple times, and then fled the scene in a vehicle waiting nearby that was reportedly driven by a female.

Right before he was shot, Hussle posted a cryptic message on Twitter in which he said that “having strong enemies is a blessing.”

Hussle was born Ermias Davidson Asghedom in South Los Angeles’ Crenshaw neighborhood. He released several mixtapes, starting in 2005, but just one full-length studio album, 2018’s Victory Lap. The record earned him a Best Rap Album nomination at the 61st Grammy Awards.

The entertainer also tried his hand at acting, appearing in the film, Caged Animal, and in a 2015 episode of The CW series, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend.

ABC7 reported that Hussle opened up the Marathon Clothing store in June of 2017 at a star-studded event that was attended by notable rappers and NBA players Russell Westbrook and DeMarcus Cousins.

The news outlet stated that a shooting and a stabbing allegedly took place at the shop on September 14, 2018. However, when police officers arrived at the scene, they did not find any suspects or victims, and witnesses — including store employees — were uncooperative.

Upon learning about Hussle’s death, singer Rihanna shared her condolences on Twitter.

“This doesn’t make any sense! My spirit is shaken by this! Dear God may His spirit Rest In Peace and May You grant divine comfort to all his loved ones! I’m so sorry this happened to you.”

This story is still developing.