Selena Quintanilla Perez’s Fans Remember The Singer On Social Media For The 24th Anniversary Of Her Death

Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla Perez still lives in the hearts of millions of fans all over the world.

It’s the 24th anniversary of Selena’s death at the hands of her fan club president Yolanda Saldivar, per Paper magazine. At the time of her death, the artist was on the cusp of crossing over from Tejano to mainstream music. Saldivar shot the singer allegedly due to the singer planning to fire her over stolen money from the fan club and Selena’s boutiques. The young star was a few weeks shy of her 24th birthday when she was shot at a Texas motel in 1995.

While Selena’s life was cut short, her music and legacy still resonate with fans. Many took to social media sites like Twitter and Instagram to show love to the fallen star.

“We love artists who forever change the music industry. it’s not about how long you’re here, it’s about the impact you make while you’re here.

selena I love you so much, thank you for inspiring millions everywhere,” one fan wrote.

“24 years ago, on March 31, 1995, Selena Quintanilla-Pérez was shot and killed at just 23 years old. Forever a staple in music, forever a fashion icon, forever an iconic talent, forever the Queen of Tejano,” another fan tweeted.

“24 years ago we lost an amazing woman that made an impact on the music industry while inspiring people to embrace their heritage,” one fan chimed. “la reina de tejano vivira en nuestros corazones para siempre.”

Selena, who was dubbed the “Queen of Tejano” by fans, topped multiple charts and made historic strides before and after her death. According to Forbes, the “Como La Flor” singer was the first to bring the Tejano sound to mainstream media with hits like “Amor Prohibido” and “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom.” She was also the first female Tejano star to ever win a Grammy in 1994 for her Live! album for Best Mexican-American album. The singer also had seven No.1 hits and 14 top 10 hits on the Latin Music Chart with songs like “I Could Fall In Love,” “No Debes Jugar,” “Techno Cumbia,” and “La Llamada”.

Selena’s family has also kept her legacy alive by ventures the singer dreamed of when she was alive and things the fans have asked for. The family decided to share Selena’s story in a 1997 biopic entitled Selena starring Jennifer Lopez as the Dreaming of You songstress. In 2016, the Quintanilla family launched Selena’s makeup line in partnership with MAC cosmetics. She has also been given a star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, as well as a wax figure at Madame Tussauds in Hollywood.

In December 2018, it was revealed that the family will executive produce a Netflix series that chronicles the singer’s life as she “comes of age, makes tough choices to hold on to family, true love and music,” per Entertainment Tonight. The limited series is set to premiere in 2020.