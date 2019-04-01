Kenya Moore Said Showing Up To Cynthia Bailey’s Party In The ‘RHOA’ Finale Would ‘Make Great TV’

Kenya Moore doesn’t have any qualms about causing controversy among the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast.

Moore, 48, caused a bit of drama by appearing at her friend and current housewife Cynthia Bailey’s party. While Moore left the show in Season 10, she is reportedly on the outs with the show’s original cast member, NeNe Leakes. Hollywood Life reports that the party, which will air on Sunday’s finale of the Bravo reality show, was something the former Miss USA conjured up to keep the show’s producers and audience on their toes. The source claims Moore “knew exactly what she was doing” and she knew her antics would “make great TV.”

Moore was a main member of the Real Housewives franchise’s main cast from 2014-2018. While she was a fan-favorite during her time on the show, she was reportedly not asked to come back on for the show’s 11th season.

“Kenya felt hurt to have not been asked to be back on RHOA this season,” the source said. “Kenya knew she was going to cause a lot of chatter and drama by showing up to Cynthia’s party on the RHOA finale which is why she did it.”

The beauty entrepreneur reportedly claims that while she knew her presence would cause a stir, her main purpose was to support her friend. The party was to celebrate Bailey’s partnership with Seagrams for a collaborative drink. While Bailey did invite Moore to the festivities, she said she wouldn’t be able to make it, which allowed the model to invite Leakes. However, when Moore showed up unannounced to the launch party, the Glee alum was upset with Bailey for not telling her beforehand, even though the runway model didn’t know Moore would show up. The event ended with drama between Leakes and Bailey, who are longtime friends.

While the RHOA finale premieres on Sunday, viewers are already anticipating the three-part reunion that will air the following week. The Inquisitr previously reported that the reunion involves Leakes coming to blows with a majority of her cast members. The actress reportedly stopped following all of her cast members on Instagram, besides new housewife Shamari DeVoe, and friend of the show, Marlo Hampton. Hollywood Life reports that Bailey wants to put the drama with Leakes behind and maintains that she has been nothing but a “good and loyal” friend to the housewife over the years.

“We are not in high school!” Bailey said. “I refuse to choose between my friends, or be in the middle of any issues they are having.”