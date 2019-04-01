Pink Claps Back At ‘F***ing Disgusting’ Internet Trolls Who Attacked Her Decision To Circumcise Her Son

Pink has never been one to bite her tongue when something bothers her, and the singer isn’t staying quiet when internet trolls attacked her decision to circumcise her young son.

The singer had shared a photo on Instagram where some fans noticed that her son’s genitalia was exposed. Pink quickly deleted the photo and reposted it with some black markings to cover up the exposed area, but by then she was already taking some heat from fans who didn’t agree with her decision to have the boy circumcised.

Pink decided to respond, chiding the followers who felt it was their place to comment on 2-year-old Jameson’s genitalia.

“There’s something seriously wrong with a lot of you out there. Going off about my baby’s penis? About circumcision??? Are you for real? As any normal mother at the beach, I didn’t even notice he took off his swim diaper,” she wrote on Instagram.

Pink wrote that she deleted the photo because they were “all f***ing disgusting,” adding that she was disabling comments and “shaking my head at the state of social media and keyboard warriors.”

This isn’t the first time that Pink has clapped back against internet trolls who called out her parenting. Late last year, she responded to a fan who called her husband out for allowing Jameson to eat some melted chocolate. As People magazine reported, the person claimed that her husband, who let Jameson have the treat, was lacking in responsibility.

Pink decided to respond to the fan, saying he had no idea what he was talking about.

“Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S–t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?” she wrote.

Earlier last year, Pink also clapped back when a fan mocked her looks, saying that the singer appeared to be aging poorly.

Pink attacked back, saying that she doesn’t mind looking older and isn’t going to take unnatural means to stay looking young. The response earned the singer quite a bit of praise from others who believe that women face unfair beauty standards, especially those in the spotlight.

.@Pink had the perfect response for an internet troll who attacked her for her age: https://t.co/XGbICllQO6 ???? pic.twitter.com/vBZDgoiRGZ — iHeartRadio (@iHeartRadio) May 16, 2018

Pink said at the time that it was a “blessing to grow old” and that she wasn’t going to apologize for how she looked. She apparently isn’t planning on apologizing for being opinionated in response to her fans, either.