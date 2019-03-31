Khloe Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Are Reportedly ‘Cringing’ At The Thought Of What Viewers Will See On ‘KUWTK’

Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are reportedly the least excited members of the Kardashian/Jenner clan for their reality show’s season premiere.

According to Hollywood Life, the sisters are aware that Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians will feature some personal aspects of their lives that they deem negative. Kardashian, 34, will reportedly use her platform to show viewers her side of the multiple cheating allegations against her ex and baby daddy Tristan Thompson. The scandal between Thompson and Jenner’s best friend Jordyn Woods will also be at the center of the show’s upcoming season. Back in February, Woods and Kardashian were at odds when it was revealed that she was seen making out with the NBA star. Woods later admitted in early March that Thompson did kiss her as she was leaving his Los Angeles home. The Good American designer is reportedly eager to tell her side of what happened in an accurate and honest way. Jenner is reportedly anxious about seeing a scandal that involved her longtime BFF air out on screen.

“The Kardashians are excited and also cringing at the thought of another season premiering tonight,” a source close to the Kardashian said, “On one hand, they are happy the fans will see the truth. On the other hand, both Kylie and Khloe know this will be painful to watch. They’re as prepared as possible given the situation. They always watch the episodes in advance when they can and plan on live tweeting, so there are no surprises. They know it’s important for their story to be shared and told and especially Khloe, who really does allow the cameras to film her life. She feels it’s important for the fans who have been so incredibly loyal to her.”

The Revenge Body alum also reportedly understands that filming the E! show is her job and she has to be transparent with her viewers. The Kardashian/Jenner family’s recent headlines shortly before their show’s premiere are reportedly apart of the brood’s ecosystem. The New York Times reports that the family is known for using their turmoil to promote their show and branch off into other business ventures, careers and sponsorships. Kris Jenner, who acts as her daughters’ “momager” has talked at length about the art of using influence to monetize her daughters’ career paths, which has included makeup lines, skincare brands, fashion lines and more. She also credits her family’s vulnerability as to why the show has been so successful since it premiered in 2007.

Season 16 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premieres on E! Sunday at 9 p.m. EST.