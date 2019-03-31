Andy Cohen’s Son, Ben, Dresses Up As A Cute King For ‘RHOA’ Season 11 Finale

Bravo will air the Season 11 finale of The Real Housewives of Atlanta on Sunday, March 31, and fans young and old are excited for the drama-filled episode — including Benjamin Allen Cohen.

For the big night, the nearly 2-month-old son of the show’s executive producer, Andy Cohen, donned a dapper ensemble that was gifted to him by RHOA star Porsha Williams.

The baby boy’s dad shared a sweet snapshot of him all dressed up to watch the show on his Instagram page a couple of hours before the episode of the television series was set to air.

In the photo, Ben is laying on a jumbo cushion in his crib. His white onesie is blinged-out with rhinestones on the buttons, at the wrists, and on a patch of a navy blue king’s crown. His tiny shoes and cap also feature the crown patch and rhinestones. He is also adorably sporting a navy blue bow tie.

“What a trip! #KingBen,” Andy, 50, lovingly wrote in the caption.

Porsha commented right away on the post, writing that Ben looks “so cute.”

“‘Bring the royal pacifier asap,'” she imagined a royal Ben exclaiming to his dad.

Like Andy, the 37-year-old Dish Nation co-host recently welcomed her very first child. Daughter Pilar Jhena was born on March 22. The little girl’s father is Porsha’s fiancé, Dennis McKinley.

Many women from various Real Housewives franchises commented on the Watch What Happens Live host’s extraordinarily charming post as well, including Dorinda Medley, Erika Jayne, Melissa Gorga, Kelly Dodd, Denise Richards, and Dolores Catania.

“I can’t take it. My ovaries hurt. He’s beyond,” wrote The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley.

Actress Brooke Shields jokingly asked Andy if she could “bite him just once,” promising that she “won’t draw blood.”

Loading...

And Emilia Bechrakis Serhant, the wife of Million Dollar Listing New York’s Ryan Serhant, said that she showed her 1-month-old daughter, Zena, the photo and told the precious little girl that Ben is her “new boyfriend.”

The photo has racked up more than 205,000 likes in its first three hours online.

Join Ben in watching tonight’s episode, “Caught in the Middle,” of The Real Housewives of Atlanta at 8 p.m. on Bravo. The network said that the season finale will include Porsha getting ready for her gender reveal; Eva Marcille re-evaluating her friendships; and an old pal surprising Cynthia Bailey at her wine cooler event that may damage her relationship with Nene Leakes forever.