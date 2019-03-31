‘Not One Drop’ Of Poland Spring Water Comes From An Actual Spring, Lawsuit Claims

A group of bottled water drinkers are taking Poland Spring to court, claiming that the company is using deceptive advertising to make consumers think that the water is coming from a spring when it’s really not.

As the New York Times reported, the company is facing a class action lawsuit claiming that Nestlé Waters is advertising the product as “100% Natural Spring Water,” but it’s actually a “colossal fraud” perpetrated on consumers. The bottled water brand says in advertising that its water comes from a natural spring in the state of Maine, but the lawsuit contends that the spring actually ran dry nearly 50 years ago.

The lawsuit claims that “not one drop” of Poland Spring water actually qualifies as spring water, as it is actually common groundwater. As a result, Poland Spring has been able to dominate the market for spring water, even though it does not actually belong among competitors selling water that actually comes from natural springs.

As NBC News noted, Poland Spring has between $400 million and $800 million in sales each year.

Poland Springs maintains that its water is 100 percent natural spring water, saying that its water met all FDA relations defining spring water.

“Nothing in the Court’s recent decision undermines our confidence in our overall legal position,” a Nestlé Waters spokesperson said in a statement. “We will continue to defend our Poland Spring Brand vigorously against this meritless lawsuit.”

This is the second food-related lawsuit to gain some viral attention in the past few days. Another customer is suing the restaurant chain TGI Fridays claiming that the product marketed as potato skins are actually “potato flakes” or “potato starch.” As Fox News noted, a New York woman took the chain to court claiming she was deceived into buying the $1.99 bag of snacks, which are sold in the restaurant locations and vending machines.

As the report noted, Solange Troncoso, from the Bronx, filed a claim that TGI Fridays is bound by federal law to let consumers know that the potato skins are actually an imitation of another product. She claimed that the company is trying to trick snackers into thinking that the product is made of real potato skins, which are seen as a bit healthier than potato chips.

“The Idaho Potato Commission and others inside and outside the industry have associated potato skins with healthy eating since they started appearing on restaurant menus a half-century ago,” the lawsuit claimed.

TGI Fridays sued by Bronx woman for 'fake' potato skins https://t.co/CdKRrg0gY2 pic.twitter.com/cDCyBZynsS — New York Post (@nypost) March 27, 2019

The lawsuit against TGI Fridays is seeking $5 million in damages.