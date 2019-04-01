Kate Middleton Did ‘Back-Breaking Work’ For $6.81 An Hour Before College, Find Out The Details Of The Job

While the world has gotten to know Kate Middleton as Prince William’s wife, she’s no stranger to hard work. It turns out that she used to be a a deckhand the summer before she started college, and while it only paid $6.81 an hour, it was “back-breaking work.” According to Marie Claire, the future royal worked for the Challengers at the Ocean Village Marina in Southhampton.

“As well as washing the decks, Kate was expected to help load the 660-pound catering boxes on board and wash and pack away the sails at the end of the day.”

Middleton was at the job for four months, and one of her prior bosses, Cal Tomlinson, had great things to say about her.

“It was back-breaking work. Kate mucked in and was very professional. She fitted right in, although she did stand out for being so pretty. She spoke well, she was very attractive, and she an air about her. She was competent and confident but very unassuming. She was polite and respectful to whoever was in charge of her and neat as a pin. She was never wore any makeup; she was naturally beautiful.”

Of course at this point in Kate’s life, she had yet to meet Prince William and had no idea what was in store for the rest of her life.

That’s not the only “regular” job Kate has held. In November 2006, shortly after graduating from University of St Andrews, she worked as an assistant accessories buyer, noted Express. Luckily, this job wasn’t the same sort of back-breaking work as being at a marina. It was a part-time job that she went to four times a week, and supposedly went down to three days a week.

At this point in Middleton’s life, she was already being thrust into the public eye because she was William’s girlfriend. And just like her prior boss at the marina, her boss at her job as a buyer remembered Kate positively. Notably, her prior boss, Belle Robinson, remembered her kindness and friendliness towards other coworkers. Kate left the job in November 2007.

From there, Kate went on to work for her family’s business in catalogs, where she’s believed to have worked in design, production, marketing and photography. She worked there until January 2011.

Now, Middleton’s far from working as a deckhand or in catalogs. But her job background explains her sense of style, which she’s highly admired for by royal fans.