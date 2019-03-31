Victoria’s Secret Model Romee Strijd Licks Strangely Shaped Ice Cream On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Romee Strijd is enjoying her time in Qatar, sharing updates with her Instagram fans along the way. Her newest post shows her enjoying an avocado ice cream, which is certainly an interesting flavor that isn’t widely available in the United States. But some of her fans couldn’t help but notice that the ice cream was strangely shaped in the first photo, and left comments like “1st one Looks a lil bit weird” followed by a banana emoji. The second photo of the series, however, showed her holding something in a brown to-go dish.

Regardless of the strangely shaped ice cream, Romee looked great as ever in a white bodysuit. It had lapels, and the model seemed to be wearing a low-cut tank top underneath. It had buttons down the front, along with a white sash that she tied around her waist. The model accessorized with large, gold earrings, and wore her hair down in a heavy left part.

It’s hard to know when Romee touched down in Qatar, but she started sharing photos from the capital, Doha, three days ago. It appears that she’s there with her boyfriend, Laurens van Leeuwen. A photo from two days ago showed the two sitting on white steps against a picturesque backdrop, which consisted of a white fence and a modern tower during sunset.

Fans will need to wait to find out whether Romee’s trip is for a modeling gig or for pleasure. A post from Laurens’ social media, however, suggests that the trip is already over.

“First time Qatar and we loved it. Amazing country and people,” he wrote.

The caption was for a photo of Romee walking toward him on a concrete strip, with water on both sides.

Strijd opened up previously about her boyfriend’s role in her modeling career to Elle.

“It’s all down to the people around me. I surround myself with positivity and only work with brands who are supportive and encouraging. Laurens, my boyfriend, is here today and has always been on the journey with me. He’s from my home country of Holland so he keeps me down to earth.”

The model also noted her views on the brand she represents.

“VS has always been about helping women be their best selves and we [the Angels] have become even more of a girl gang. We really support each other. When we get together, it’s a force to be reckoned with,” she said.