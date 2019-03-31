Rachel Bush, Instagram Model And Wife Of NFL Player Jordan Poyer, Twerks In Thong Bikini In Racy Video

Rachel Bush has traded the gloom and cold of Buffalo, New York, for some sunnier settings, and the Instagram model is celebrating with a video of herself twerking in a thong bikini.

Bush, the wife of Buffalo Bills player Jordan Poyer, took to Instagram on Sunday to post a video of herself twerking in a sun-soaked kitchen while wearing a revealing bikini. Bush has been posting a series of photos on Instagram from her tropical locale, including one the previous day of herself wearing a revealing white bikini.

The video posted Sunday was a huge hit with Bush’s 917,000 followers, with many leaving supportive messages.

“Hottest girl I have seen period!!!” one person wrote.

“That’s a lucky man right there behind the camera!!” another commented.

Bush plays the part of supportive wife during the NFL season, though she admitted that since having a daughter, it can get tough to deal with her husband’s busy schedule.

“Honestly it’s a lot of work,” she said in a 2018 interview with Sports Gossip. “Before having Aliyah it was a piece of cake. Besides the constant worrying about Jordan getting hurt or being alone when he traveled I was fine. Living my best life! Lol. Then when Aliyah came in the picture my whole world flipped upside down!”

In the interview, Bush said that she enjoyed living in Buffalo and that it was a nice break from when she had lived in Miami. She noted that the Buffalo fans make them feel like superstars, though Bush likely gets that feeling from her rabid and fast-growing social media following as well.

Bush has gained a huge following by sharing many racy photos and videos online, adding more than 200,000 followers to her Instagram page in just the last few months. While she seems to prefer warm locations, Bush embraced the cold and snow of Buffalo during the NFL season, when she really had no other choice.

Back in December, as the NFL season was winding down with no hope of playoffs for the Bills, Bush posted a picture of herself wearing a red, white, and blue Bills bikini in the snow.

The couple has spent much of the offseason in southern Florida, enjoying the warmer weather as Jordan stays in shape and prepares for his next season in the NFL.

Fans who want to see more of Rachel Bush can find all the racy pictures and videos on her Instagram page.