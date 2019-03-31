Meghan Markle Is Prince Harry’s ‘Superior’ & Should Sometimes ‘Keep Her Mouth Shut’ Suggests Lady Campbell

Lady Colin Campbell is a royal biographer, and she recently gave an interview to Independent.ie about her opinions on Duchess Markle. Her opinions come as no surprise to those who followed Campbell’s prior remarks about Meghan, which were presented on Facebook after her involvement with the MTV show, The Royal Life. The TV show followed lesser-known royals for a summer of fun, and included in the cast was Meghan’s nephew, Tyler Dooley. At the time, Colin encouraged Meghan to end the “regrettable” family feud. But after the first post, she posted a follow-up noting that Meghan’s choice to exclude family members from the royal wedding violated a “well established fact of civilised life,” noted The Inquisitr.

And now, Campbell has some stronger words about Meghan, which included comments on her personality as well as her relations with Prince Harry.

In particular, she noted that “For one thing, Meghan is in many ways Harry’s superior – she’s more intelligent, more together, and more strong-willed.”

The narrative that Harry listens to his wife is nothing new. After all, he’s believed to have quit drinking alcohol or caffeine during Meghan’s pregnancy. But that’s not to say that he’s all about his wife’s rules all the time: at one point, he was spotted drinking a beer at a pub with Markle nowhere to be seen, described The Inquisitr.

“‘She should remember she’s not a political activist. There are many conservative people, all over the world, many religious people, who do not have these ‘woke’ and ‘right-on’ views.’ When it comes to affirmations about being such a feminist – and ensuring her child is a feminist – perhaps Meghan should sometimes ‘keep her mouth shut.'”

With all that being said, Campbell added, “We must hope that Meghan has no psychological instability – as Diana had – and won’t hit the buffers at any point, as Diana did.”

Royal biographer Lady Colin Campbell’s insights on the parallels between Meghan Markle and Princess Diana https://t.co/oyHlkEYFhP pic.twitter.com/4wH3eZJB5S — Independent Style (@Indo_Style_) March 31, 2019

A focal point of the interview was the parallels between Meghan and Princess Diana, which are often drawn. But as the biographer posed questions about a potential psychological instability, she also noted that such a breakdown could be unlikely. Again, Colin pointed to Meghan’s education and self-confidence, which seem to be the root of her strong personality.

And it’s true that Markle is unlike any other royal before her. She’s the first actress to enter the royal family, and she had a successful career before she met Prince Harry. But of course, unlike Diana, who was poised to be Queen, Meghan can enjoy more freedom from being lower on the rung to the throne.