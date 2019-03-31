‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Finale: Who Will Survive?

The Season 9 finale of AMC’s The Walking Dead will air tonight and not everyone will be safe. According to a report from Comic Book, there are two characters that might be facing imminent danger in the season finale.

Last week’s episode of the show took a tragic turn after several major characters had a deadly encounter with Alpha and the Whisperers. Alpha and her gang decided to cut the heads off their victims and use their deaths to make a point and mark her territory by putting the dismembered heads onto pikes and positioning them in a straight line to separate her part of the land from the rest. While such a major loss could indicate that there will be no more deaths in the upcoming episode, longtime fans of the show know that there are no rules in the world of the undead, and finales are usually the perfect opportunity for the writers to squeeze in a shocking twist.

Tonight’s episode is titled, “The Storm,” and its official synopsis reads as follows.

“In the aftermath of an overwhelming loss, the communities must brave a ferocious blizzard. As one group deals with an enemy from within, another is forced to make a life or death decision.”

Comic Book suggests that Michonne, Negan, Carol, Daryl, Alpha, Siddiq, Gabriel, Ezekiel, Jerry, Rosita, Eugene, Aaron, Luke, Connie, and Kelly may all be safe during tonight’s final episode. However, Alden and Lydia may not be as lucky. Both characters are described as “wild cards,” and since neither have significant attachments, they could be easy targets.

Showrunner Angela Kang penned the script for tonight’s episode and she recently offered a preview of the finale while chatting with Entertainment Weekly.

“We’re gonna do some really fun things in the finale,” she said. “You saw in the very last scene of [the last] episode that it’s looking really cold, and some flakes of snow start to fall. So we’re gonna go into some uncharted territory for the show. And I’m super psyched with how stuff looks. I’m excited for the audience to see a frozen world in the finale.”

She went on to say that she hopes the audience will feel “the triumph of the human spirit and the will that people have to go on, and how they can find strength in the face of grief.”

The Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead will air tonight, Sunday, March 31, on AMC.