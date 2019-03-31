Kiwi Model Georgia Fowler Sizzles In Green Lingerie On Instagram

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler took to her Instagram account on Sunday and completely wowed her fans and followers with a very sexy picture — one wherein she was featured wearing a beautiful set of green lingerie from the world-famous lingerie company.

In the risque snap, the 26-year-old model could be seen donning an emerald green silk, push-up bra which allowed her to provide a glimpse of her cleavage while her matching lace panty left little to the imagination of the viewers. As the New Zealand native struck a side pose, she also put her well-toned thighs and taut stomach on full display — a move that set pulses racing.

In terms of her beauty looks, Georgia opted for a full face of makeup comprising some nude shades to keep it glamorous yet sexy. She accessorized with delicate earrings and some rings and let her brunette tresses down. Lastly, she looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture.

Within a few hours of having been posted, the picture racked up more than 14,000 likes and above 150 comments wherein fans drooled over the model’s sexy figure and sense of style.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Georgia looks “absolutely stunning,” while another one flirtatiously wrote that the model looked “yummy” in the snap. Another fan opined that Georgia should be made a Victoria’s Secret Angel already because she has all the qualities of a top model.

Others pointed out that the color of her lingerie set suited her very well, while one of her admirers said that he can never get enough of Georgia’s bikini and lingerie pics and requested her to post them more often.

Prior to posting the lingerie snap, Georgia shared a unique pic with her fans wherein she could be seen wrapped in a white towel and as the picture was taken from above where she was sitting, it provided a glimpse of her cleavage to the viewers.

However, it wasn’t the display of skin which made the pic standout but it was her unusual makeup which consisted of some blue eye shadow which was not only spread and smudged on her eyelids but it was also sprinkled all over her cheek, upper lip, forehead and even hair. The said pic also garnered more than 15,000 likes which shows that fans love to see the model in all sorts of clothes, poses and makeup.

According to an article by Vogue UK, when asked about her favorite part of being a model, Georgia said the following.