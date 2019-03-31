‘Sports Illustrated’ Model Jasmine Sanders Flaunts Curves In Metallic Blue Bodysuit

Sports Illustrated model Jasmine Sanders shared a new post with her Instagram fans a few hours ago, and she’s looking great as usual. The model rocked a metallic blue bodysuit that hugged her curves, as she leaned forward and popped her derriere for the photo. She wore her hair in a slicked-back top bun, as she placed her left hand by her face. Jasmine wore heavy eyeliner and makeup and smiled slightly with her lips closed. The bodysuit had white accents by the collar and shoulder, along with the number “11” on the arms.

In addition, the model shared several Stories that included quotes, reposts of others’ Instagram posts and a video selfie. The video selfie showed Jasmine posing against a wall with golden accents, as she went braless under a white top or dress. It had collars and no buttons, and allowed Sanders to show off her cleavage. She sported purple eyeshadow, dark eyeliner and mascara, and nude lips. She wore her hair down in subtle waves. Her hair looked considerably shorter than from her recent Instagram posts, however, but it’s hard to know whether she got her hair cut. Lately, Jasmine has been wearing lots of buns, which indicates longer hair. These have included everything from slicked back buns to messy buns.

The model has been ramping up her career lately. Her biggest break, arguably, came when she modeled for Sports Illustrated. And she’s also revealed that she finished up a photoshoot for Victoria’s Secret recently, so fans have that to look forward to. But when it comes to her inspirations, it turns out that she draws from one of the hottest models of today, according to Coveteur. And when she says Bella, of course, she’s talking about Hadid.

“I love Bella’s style. I love it because it’s different and it feels like it’s something from back in the day. It’s not like, ‘Oh, it’s 2017, what is the hottest thing out right now?’ It’s edgy stuff that you don’t see any other girl wearing or thinking to wear. It has a gothic edge, but is still super sexy, she plays that fine line very well. Whoever her stylist is, they have nailed getting the right pieces for her.”

Sanders also revealed that “I’m obsessed with Black Mirror. It’s very intense. It scares the sh*t out of me.”

Her spunky personality is one of the things that shines through on her social media, and she’s doing a great job building her fan base which now numbers over 3.3 million Instagram followers.