Aussie ‘Maxim’ Model Natalie Roser Dons A Very Tiny Bikini To Titillate Her Fans

Aussie Maxim model Natalie Roser — who is popular on social media for her sultry swimsuit pics — took to her Instagram page and mesmerized her 1 million fans by posting a risqué snap — one which left little to the imagination of the viewers.

In the pic, the model was featured wearing a very tiny white bikini which could barely hide her body. As a result, it allowed the model to put plenty of skin on display to send temperatures soaring.

As for her aesthetics, the model tied her blonde tresses into two separate braids and attached an orange flower to her hair to pull off a very cute look. She wore little to no makeup and flashed an ear-to-ear smile while standing on the wooden patio of a building to pose for the snap.

Per the geotag, the picture was captured in Tel Aviv, Israel, and the model informed her fans in the caption that it was a throwback picture from her last visit to Israel while it was still sunny there. She also said that, at present, it is raining in Israeli capital — therefore, she couldn’t don a bikini and soak up some sun like the last time.

Within a few hours of having been posted, and as of the writing of this piece, the picture in question amassed more than 8,800 likes and 135 comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sense of style and her sexy body.

One fan wrote that she is the “most beautiful Australian girl” that he has ever seen, while another one said that Natalie is “extremely beautiful.” While another one said that Natalie looks as young as 12-years-old in the picture — a comment which was probably made because of her cute hairdo.

Prior to posting the said pic, Natalie shared another snap with her fans wherein she could be seen posing with her fitness trainer. As the two ladies took a selfie after their strenuous workout session, both of them could be seen without any makeup and drenching in sweat. The pictures garnered more than 9,000 likes and fans praised the two ladies for working so hard on their bodies.

According to an article by Women’s Health, the model talked about her favorite workout and said that she likes to perform high-intensity circuit training to stay fit.