‘The Originals’ Star Claire Holt Delivers First Child One Year After Miscarriage

Australian actress Claire Holt and her husband of seven months, real estate executive Andrew Joblon, have welcomed their first child into the world.

Most known for portraying Rebekah Mikaelson on both The Vampire Diaries and The Originals, the star revealed her big news on Instagram by sharing a photograph of her newborn son swaddled up in a white hospital blanket with blue and pink stripes on it.

“Everything they say is true. There is no love like it,” she captioned the image of the sweetly sleeping James Holt Joblon, who was born at 10:23 p.m. on Thursday, March 28.

Joblon also announced the birth of his and Holt’s son on Instagram, sharing a snapshot taken at the hospital of his lovely wife looking down at their darling bundle of joy.

In the caption, he called his 30-year-old wife his “hero,” and thanked her for “doing such a good job cooking this sweet little boy.”

Several of the couple’s famous friends congratulated them on the birth of their baby boy in the comments section on both of their Instagram posts.

This Is Us actress Mandy Moore said that she “can’t wait to meet” little James, and Extra correspondent Renee Bargh called him a “warrior” and “perfect little man.”

Meanwhile, Barely Famous star Erin Foster commented about how Holt “look[ed] so good post labor.”

Holt first revealed that she was pregnant on Instagram on October 11. The happy announcement came just seven months after she had suffered a devastating miscarriage that required a dilation and curettage procedure after the unborn baby lost their heartbeat.

“Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today,” she wrote on the social media site when telling her 4.5 million followers that she was expecting again.

Holt then addressed those “struggling with miscarriage, infertility or any of the difficulties that come with bringing new life into the world,” saying that she knows that announcements such as hers “can hurt,” but she prayed that her story gives others “hope.”

The following month, Holt shared a video on Instagram of the moment that she and Joblon found out that she was carrying a baby boy. The gender reveal featured the pair popping big black balloons filled with blue confetti.

Her baby shower, hosted by her sister, took place at her Los Angeles home on February 9, and was attended by 30 friends and family members, reported People. Instead of traditional baby gifts, Holt asked attendees to bring children’s books to the party.