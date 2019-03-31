Khloe Kardashian Talks About Spaghetti-Eating Dogs In Bizarre ‘KUWTK’ Trailer

90.4 million people are now learning more about dogs (and spaghetti).

Less than a week ago, Khloe Kardashian’s on-screen sobbing was being dubbed a “publicity stunt” by fans, Cosmopolitan reports. A highly-publicized trailer for the upcoming season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians saw Khloe call her family “ruined” following the 2019 Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thomspon cheating scandal.

March 31 brings an update – if a little on the bizarre side.

In the second round of Keeping Up With The Kardashians trailers, Khloe is seen joining her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her mother, Kris Jenner at a restaurant table. Talk isn’t about Jordyn Woods, though. Kris gets things off to an interesting start.

“You have to show True the movie with the two dogs that eat the spaghetti together.”

As Khloe bites away at what appears to be bread, she guesses the Lady and the Tramp movie, before responding to a suggestion from Kris that the dogs have French accents. Apparently, Khloe disagrees.

“You know spaghetti is more Italian.”

Kourtney does not appear to speak in the entirety of the trailer. Instead, fans see Kris’ sarcastic reply to Khloe. The dogs “are Italian,” Kris acknowledges with some humor. For a family whose trailers easily have fans on the edges of their seats, it comes as somewhat dampening to realize there isn’t much more to it. The dogs are “not” Italian, Khloe concludes as the trailer comes to an end.

The March 31 trailer comes as a giant contrast to footage posted across the Kardashian-Jenner accounts just days ago. As The Inquisitr reported on March 27, Khloe had strong words for how badly the Jordyn Woods scandal has scarred her.

“Tristan might love me, whatever that means, he has no respect for me whatsoever.”

As of March 31 though, no reference is made to Khloe’s former boyfriend and father to her daughter, True. It’s literally all about the spaghetti (and the dogs).

Die-hard fans will know that Khloe comes as quite the canine connoisseur – Khloe’s dog, Gabbana died during Season 15 of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Alongside Kendall Jenner, Khloe is joined by her half-sister, Kylie Jenner in frequently taking to Instagram to post pictures of the family’s pets. Lately, though, Khloe’s posts have centered around her daughter, True.

Instagram’s reaction to the March 31 trailer has been mixed.

“It’s gonna be Riveting [sic] first episode”

One fan seemed decidedly unimpressed. Another simply replied with a “Lmao.”

Khloe’s social media has been under the microscope ever since February when Khloe’s name propelled to front-page news. Her social media has been slammed following controversial promotional posts for Flat Tummy Co. Her Twitter feed has shown a string of now-deleted posts. This usually-grounded mother appears to be battling the world, although fortunately, that world has spaghetti-eating dogs.