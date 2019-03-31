Sofia Richie Dons Leopard-Print Bikini & Poses On Her Knees At The Beach

Sofia Richie is soaking up the rays at the beach, and shared the moment with her fans on Instagram. The new post shows the model posing in a leopard-print string bikini. The top and bottoms have a classic cut, and the bottoms have side ties. She accessorized with a cross necklace, a silver bracelet, and large, black sunglasses. Richie sat on her knees, as she placed her right hand on her knee and adjusted her sunglasses with her left. She opted to wear her hair down, and the ocean and a sailboat can be seen in the background. Even though the post has been up for less than an hour, it’s already garnered over 83,000 likes and over 300 comments.

Richie’s Instagram Stories gave fans an even closer look at her beach day, as she wore a matching leopard-print dress for a selfie earlier today. She also continued the animal-print theme with a pair of zebra-print sandals.

This is her first post in three days, with her second latest update showing the model looking absolutely glam in heavy eye makeup reminiscent of Sophia Loren.

With that being said, Sophia was spotted in another skimpy bikini a few days ago by Life & Style Magazine. She leaned against a white patio fence with the ocean in the background, as she rocked a light blue bikini to match her surroundings.

And according to insiders, Sofia is very focused on her modeling career.

“Sofia’s big dream is to be a really successful model. She sees the way Kendall’s career has gone and wants that for herself,” a source said. They also added, “In different circumstances, Sofia would love to get Kendall’s advice. But the way it stands, the Kardashians just about tolerate her.”

Of course, Kendall has made a great name for herself in the modeling industry. From working with Victoria’s Secret to other luxury brands, she’s a sought-after figure. But because of Sofia’s relationship with Scott Disick, it doesn’t appear likely that the Kardashians are going to accept her anytime soon into their inner circle.

And as far as Sofia’s potential appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the model noted it’s not on her radar.

“Not that I’m against it, [but] I’m just very private,” she said.

But considering that Richie’s newest Twitter post reads, “Life begins at the end of your comfort zone,” perhaps she’ll show up one day in an episode or two down the line.