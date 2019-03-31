‘Maxim’ Model Viki Odintcova Wears A See-Through Dress And Ditches Underwear In New Snap

Russian bombshell Viki Odintcova — who has become popular on Instagram for her skin-baring photographs — recently took to her profile and posted a new picture of herself, which left almost nothing to the imagination of her fans.

In the extremely sultry Instagram snap, the model could be seen donning a white, see-through, strapless dress with a waist-high slit on one side, through which she exposed her thighs as well as her pert derriere. What made the picture even more suggestive is that she didn’t wear any panties underneath her dress. What’s more, Odintcova also provided a glimpse of her nipples through the transparent fabric of her dress — a move which set pulses racing and immediately titillated her 4.8 million followers.

The model wore minimal makeup and let her brunette tresses down. She accessorized with a gold bracelet and could be seen standing in a garden — next to a statue — to strike a side pose for the picture. Within three hours of going live — and as of the writing of this article — Viki’s picture has racked up more than 70,000 likes and close to 600 comments, both by Russian and international fans, wherein they expressed their feelings and opinions about her sexy figure in explicit terms.

Prior to posting the said snap, Viki treated her ardent admirers to yet another sultry snap, wherein she was featured wearing a pair of black gym pants and a running jacket. She wore nothing underneath it, which put her perky breasts on full display. Although the picture was not as skin-baring as the latest one, it also became an instant hit among her fans and accrued more than 122,000 likes and close to 900 comments within a day of having been posted.

Commenting on the snap, one fan wrote that Viki is the “epitome of perfection,” while another user said that the model has the most wonderful set of breasts in the world.

Others pointed out that she is one of the very few models who has still managed to exude “natural beauty,” and hasn’t undergone drastic surgical enhancements to change her looks.

Last week, Viki had sent a wave of excitement among her fans by posting a video where she was seen completely naked while sitting on a swing. Although she censored her assets with her arms, it left her fans’ jaws dropped.

According to an article by The Shot Connect, Viki was asked if she believes in romance. In response, she said that she identifies as a romantic person, and also talked about the type of men she likes.