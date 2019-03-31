Brian Getz Arrest: Pennsylvania Police Chief Accused Of Raping Child Hundreds Of Times Over Seven Years

Brian Getz allegedly raped a young child hundreds of times over a period of seven years — including while he was serving as chief of police in a small Pennsylvania town.

As People magazine reported, the 27-year-old was arrested this week along with a friend, 28-year-old Gregory Wagner, on charges that the pair raped a child for years starting when the child was four years old.

A press release from the Pennsylvania State Attorney’s office said that the victim told a substitute teacher of the abuse by Wagner back in May 2012, prompting an investigation. That initial investigation did not lead to charges, and a subsequent investigation appeared to have been quashed because of paperwork errors.

“In 2015, the case was reassigned and police prepared a criminal complaint charging Wagner with various crimes,” reads the statement. “The complaint was dismissed by the Magisterial District Judge due to a paperwork error. The charges were never refiled.”

A police officer from Franklin Township picked up the case last August and asked the victim to submit to a new interview. The victim revealed that she had also been assaulted by Getz, who was the chief of police Weissport.

After announcing the charges, Pennsylvania’s Attorney General Josh Shapiro said the case was a disturbing one.

“The defendants terrorized this young victim by assaulting her hundreds of times over seven years,” Shapiro said in a statement announcing the charges. “My office will listen to survivors and prosecute anyone who sexually abuses children to the fullest extent of the law we are able — no matter how much time has passed.”

In Pennsylvania, Brian Getz and Gregory Wagner were both held in jail without bond on charges of rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, and aggravated indecent assault of a child.