Apple Accidentally Leaks Wireless ‘PowerBeats Pro’

Earlier this month, it was rumored that Apple would be releasing an updated version of its PowerBeats3 earbuds. Now, it seems the rumors have been confirmed as Apple may have accidentally leaked an earlier preview of the updated Bluetooth earbuds, according to a report from Forbes.

The Cupertino-based tech giant recently released an updated model of its AirPods. The second generation of Apple’s truly wireless pods retain the original design but now comes with a new H1 chip that has replaced the W1 chip of the first model. The new AirPods also come with always-listening, which enables users to simply say “Hey Siri” to activate the built-in iOS assistant. There is also the option to purchase the new AirPods with a wireless charging case.

Apple added wireless charging to its AirPods in preparation to release its own wireless charging mat, AirPower, but the mat was eventually canceled by the company due to standard issues, as previously reported by The Inquisitr.

The minor changes to the AirPods weren’t enough to hold customers attention though, as days later, it was revealed that Apple may have leaked competing product.

According to a report from 9to5Mac, the product’s images were discovered within an update of iOS 12.2. The photos show earbuds that look identical to the original PowerBeats3 but there were no wires to be seen. The buds can be seen sitting snugly in a wireless charging case and may contain the same H1 chip as the new AirPods.

The new PowerBeats3 will be called PowerBeats Pro and will come in two colors, white and black. The current PowerBeats3 boasts a battery life of up to 12 hours but it’s unclear if the wireless model will be able to match or improve on that number.

Since the updated PowerBeats3 will function almost identically to the AirPods, it could be an option for those who prefer a more sporty look or have been waiting for a new color option. It was rumored that Apple would be releasing matte black AirPods this year but those rumors were debunked.

The price of the PowerBeats Pro has not yet been disclosed and will likely come with Apple’s official announcement of the product, which is expected to be made sometime in April. Since the current PowerBeats3 are being sold for around $200 on Apple’s website, it’s expected that the Pro pair might debut at the same or slightly higher price point.