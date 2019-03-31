Tiffany Trump’s Vacation To Eastern Europe Cost Taxpayers $23,000, Report Shows

First Daughter Tiffany Trump just took a week-long visit to Eastern Europe, and taxpayers helped to pick up $23,000 of the tab.

The fourth-oldest child of President Donald Trump recently made a visit to Belgrade, Serbia, with Secret Service agents in tow. As Quartz reported, the State Department reported that it spent $23,000 in support of Tiffany’s travel.

As the report noted, the members of Donald Trump’s immediate family are eligible for Secret Service protection, and because Trump has five children, the costs have been higher for this administration than past ones. That has led to some scrutiny for the Trump family, as the president’s adult sons have incurred taxpayer costs for their business trips that benefited the Trump company.

A recent report from the Government Accountability Office found that there have been some high costs associated with Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump’s travel.

“The congressional watchdog’s report is the first official accounting of Trump’s travel costs,” noted NPR. “The report also found that the Secret Service spent nearly $400,000 protecting Trump’s sons Donald Jr. and Eric on trips they took in January and February 2017. The costs of Trump’s visits to Florida were calculated based on trips in February and March of that year.”

The report also found that each of Donald Trump’s golfing trips has cost taxpayers an estimated $3.4 million, mostly in travel and security costs. The total taxpayer cost for the entirely of Trump’s presidency is now just under $100 million, as Trump has gone golfing at a rate higher than his predecessors.

Tiffany Trump shared some highlights of her trip on social media, including an Instagram post of her visit to Belgrade.

Tiffany Trump has remained much quieter than her older siblings, who all have taken front-and-center positions both in the Trump company and the president’s administration. By contrast, Tiffany has remained focused on her studies at Georgetown Law but has occasionally shown up on the New York City social scene where her father first gained fame.

Earlier this year, she and her mother, Marla Maples, showed up at a New York Fashion Week event. As Above the Law noted, the two were spotted in the front row at the Taoray Wang event, and Maples spoke about her daughter’s busy schedule at law school.

“She’s working so hard,” Maples said. “I’m like, ‘Honey, do we have time to eat?’ And she’s like, ‘No, mom, I have to study.’ That’s how it is now, but I’m very, very proud of her.”