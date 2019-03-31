Victoria’s Secret Model Barbara Fialho Goes Topless In New Instagram Snapshot

Brazilian bombshell Barbara Fialho is one of the most successful models in Brazil. The stunner — who is also a singer — is popular not only because of her stunning looks and amazing figure but also because of her amazing voice.

The 31-year-old hottie recently took to her Instagram account and sent a wave of excitement among her fans and followers by posting a topless picture.

She also posted other snaps along withe the topless one and all the pics became an instant hit. In the first snap, Barbara posed topless while wearing a snake-shaped necklace, which added to her sensual persona. She censored her breasts with the help of her arms but revealed a glimpse to tease her admirers.

In terms of her aesthetics, Barbara opted for minimal makeup, comprising some pink lip gloss and some brown eye shadow, and she wore her brunette hair down and looked straight into the camera to pose for the picture — a move which allowed her to pull off a very sexy look.

In the second snap, the model could be seen sitting on the floor next to a red sofa while wearing a revealing black dress. She looked away from the camera to pose for the snap. Finally, in the third pic, Barbara decided to wear a white suit, which accentuated her slim figure, and she also flaunted some cleavage through the plunging neckline of her blouse. For accessories, Barbara opted for a delicate silver pendant and a few bracelets, and she finished off her look with a black hat.

Within a few hours of going live, the post in question racked up close to 9,000 likes and 150-plus comments wherein fans and followers praised the model for her sexiness as well as her modeling talent. Commenting on the snaps, one fan wrote that Barbara is “too gorgeous,” while another one said that she is absolutely stunning. Other fans, per usual, called her “hot,” “simply wow,” “stunning” and “always beautiful.”

Prior to that post, Barbara wowed her fans with an outdoor pic wherein she could be seen throwing her arms in the air and jumping off the ground while wearing a printed dress. The artistic photo garnered more than 6,000 likes within a day of going live.

Barbara has been associated with the fashion industry for the past 15 years and has always managed to maintain a healthy body weight. According to the Google translation of an article by Brazilian website Jornal Dia Dia, the model revealed that although she opts for a healthy diet, she is never too harsh on herself and keeps a positive attitude towards food.