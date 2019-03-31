Dog The Bounty Hunter’s Daughter-In-Law, Jamie, Flaunts Curvy Backside In Latest Instagram Update

Dog the Bounty Hunter’s extended family members have mostly been enveloped into the family business of roping in bad guys. His son Leland’s wife Jamie, however, is trying her hand in the world of modeling and has been showing off her curvaceous, tattooed body on Instagram — much to the delight of her fans.

In the latest update from Jamie, she sprawled out on her bed wearing a skimpy lingerie set in cream, that barely covered her most delicate assets. As she laid on her stomach, her voluptuous backside was on full display, as well as her ample cleavage as she leaned on her folded arms, pushing her body up to show off her buxom chest and interesting tattoo artwork.

Jamie wore her platinum blonde hair swept to one side in an on-trend, voluminously cascading part, and curled the ends in loose waves that spilled over her bare shoulders and down her back. She used heavy sweeps of blush to accentuate her boney cheeks and a light gold shadow with thick flicks of mascara that made her blue eyes pop.

The model also wore a baby-pink lipstick on her plump pout, which was emphasized as she gave a flirty smile off camera. She accessorized with a pair of dainty earrings in white and had her nails done in trendy, stiletto-style points, using a fun twist on the French manicure by painting just the tips of her nails blue.

Jamie has been sharing several racy snaps of herself as of late. As The Inquisitr previously shared, she showed off her curvy physique recently by wearing nothing but a cut off tee shirt and a pair of body-hugging shorts-style underwear. She munched on a bucket of popcorn and smiled widely for the snap, giving her fans a glimpse of her skin as she arched her back, showing off her chiseled abdomen.

Recently, Jamie traveled to Kentucky with her husband, as well as her in-law’s Dog and Beth Chapman. The group traveled to the Lexington Comic and Toy Expo where Dog and Beth did meet and greets with their fans, as well as posing for photo opportunities with guests ahead of their latest reality series, Dog’s Most Wanted, tht will be appearing sometime soon on WGN.

Leland also joined his parents in the taking down a bounty-skipper recently. While in his home state of Alabama, he got a call from the Morgan County Sherrif’s Department that they needed his assistance in taking down a bad guy. Leland jumped into action and helped secure the fugitive and place him behind bars.