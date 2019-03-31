Creepy Uncle Joe Videos: Kellyanne Conway Tells People To Look Up Compilation Of Awkward Joe Biden Moments

Kellyanne Conway is going on the attack against Joe Biden, responding to an allegation that Biden inappropriately kissed a Democratic candidate from Nevada by calling on people to view video compilations of Biden being a bit touchy with colleagues and even children.

Biden is under fire after an essay published Friday from Lucy Flores claiming that he smelled her hair and kissed the back of her head without her consent. The former vice president responded on Sunday, saying that he is naturally affectionate but did not believe he has ever crossed a line.

“In many years on the campaign trail and in public life, I have offered countless handshakes, hugs, expressions of affection, support and comfort. And not once — never — did I believe I acted inappropriately. If it is suggested I did so, I will listen respectfully,” Biden said in a statement posted on Twitter by his spokesman.

But there are others who believe that Joe Biden’s shows of affection are not all that normal. Many have put together compilation videos of Biden touching, hugging, and sometimes kissing people at official events and ceremonies. The videos have long been circulating in the right-wing corners of social media and conspiracy theory spaces online.

The so-called “Creepy Uncle Joe Videos” got a new rush of attention on Sunday when top Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway called attention to it, telling people to look up those phrase online and see the “treasure trove” that comes up when they look into it.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says "not once – never – did I believe I acted inappropriately" in response to allegations by a Nevada politician that he made her feel "uneasy" with a kiss on the back of her head https://t.co/tBYz4PAn1b pic.twitter.com/pW8HG7xCuz — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) March 31, 2019

.@KellyannePolls on @JoeBiden: If anybody just types in “Creepy Uncle Joe Videos” you come up with a treasure trove…I think Joe Biden has a big problem here because he calls it affection and handshakes, his party calls it completely inappropriate. — FoxNewsSunday (@FoxNewsSunday) March 31, 2019

Typing the phrase “Creepy Uncle Joe Videos” into YouTube turns back a number of compilations, including one from four years ago that has 2.2 million views. Another video was published by Paul Joseph Watson, a radio host and YouTube personality popular with the Alt-Right and conspiracy theorists. Many of these have been shared on social media as well, with a significant jump over the weekend after Flores came forward with allegations against Biden.

Many viewed the compilation of “Creepy Uncle Joe Videos” as an attempt to cut down Joe Biden by political enemies, as Biden was seen as one of the strongest candidates to face Donald Trump in 2020. Others believe it is an attempt to muddy the waters in a possible matchup with Trump, who has been accused of sexual assault or unwanted touching by close to two dozen women. Donald Trump himself has not offered any comment on the allegation against Joe Biden.