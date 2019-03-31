Colton Underwood Blasted For ‘Basic B*tch’ Engagement Ring He Got For Cassie Randolph

'The Bachelor' star plans to return for the gaudy 'Super Bowl'-style ring he has for his future fiancee.

Colton Underwood is being slammed for his bad taste in engagement rings—even though this particular bling isn’t his fault. The Bachelor star, who is most definitely not engaged to his final pick, Cassie Randolph, skipped the Neil Lane shopping spree when he was on the ABC reality show. Still, that didn’t stop pal Jimmy Kimmel from sliding him a ring for later.

But in a new episode of E’s LadyGang, the show’s hosts blasted Colton Underwood for accepting the gigantic square-cut, three-carat diamond surrounded by a double halo made up of more than 160 smaller diamonds. The Bachelor hunk was called an “idiot” by the E! hosts, with Jac Vanek describing the double halo as “the most basic b*tch ring” in the entire world.

LadyGang’s Becca Tobin compared the comically big rock to a “Super Bowl ring.” Tobin also noted that celebrity jeweler Neil Lane must have given Kimmel “the ugliest piece of sh*t” he could find for The Bachelor star.

But Colton Underwood defended himself, reminding the E! hosts that he didn’t even pick out the ring and was told he could trade it in if Cassie didn’t like it.

“I didn’t order it!” Underwood said.

The Bachelor star later called Randolph so she could weigh in on the couple’s decision to swap out the ring for something better. Randolph revealed she has “a very particular idea in my mind,” and Underwood confirmed his future bride wants “a gold, simple band, with an oval-cut [stone].”

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are now “confidently” boyfriend and girlfriend but have talked about a future engagement.

Colton Underwood previously told Entertainment Tonight that Cassie has already told him she wants to be surprised by his proposal.

“I know the exact ring that she wants, so it’s all about timing,” The Bachelor star said of his future proposal to the speech pathologist.

While Colton Underwood never pulled out a ring on The Bachelor, the former NFL star told Entertainment Tonight he did meet with jeweler Neil Lane at one point during filming, even though viewers weren’t privy to the meeting.

Bachelor superfan Jimmy Kimmel later made a side deal with Lane to provide Colton Underwood with a ring. The late-night host also suggested that Colton pop the question to Cassie on his show.

No matter how this proposal goes down, fans will be curious to see Colton Underwood’s new ring for his lady.

You can see Colton Underwood talking about the tacky engagement ring he has for Cassie Randolph in the video below.