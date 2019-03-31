Emily Ratajkowski Bares It All In Stringy Black Thonged Bikini That Leaves Very Little To The Imagination

Emily Ratajkowski continues to do what she knows how to do best — show off her amazing bikini body.

The 27-year-old is always relatively active on social media and over the course of the last 24 hours, Ratajkowski has shared a lot on her Instagram story, including a throwback video of herself in a skimpy black bikini. In two short NSFW videos posted to her account, the supermodel appears to be waiting for a drink at a bar as she playfully throws her hands in her hair and shows off her incredible figure.

Emily looks nothing short of incredible in a stringy black thonged bikini that leaves very little to the imagination. The low-plunging top barely covers Ratajkowski’s cleavage and over her toned abs, she sports a black string tied around her waist. The bottom also leaves very little to the imagination with floss-like sides and a toned back.

But Emily seems to be totally in her element in the videos as she dances around and shows off her backside a few times. It is unclear when the video was taken as Emily simply captioned the photo “wish this was RN.” The full videos were published by The Daily Mail.

Prior to that, Emily posted a video of a New York Knicks game, where she had seats just behind the basket. She also shared a photo of herself in back of the hoop, looking amazing as usual in a tight orange skirt and a matching crop top. For the game, she looked a little bit more casual in a pair of sneakers as opposed to high heels. And luckily for fans, the model opened up to Harper’s Bazaar about her diet and exercise routine.

For breakfast, Emily told the publication that she drinks a black coffee and pastry from her favorite coffee shop and for lunch, she says that she usually munches on a salad or sandwich. Then, for dinner, she shares that she usually opts to dine out in New York City rather than staying at home and cooking.

“Dinner is my time to be social and catch up with people. I love this Italian restaurant downtown called Bestia. It’s kind of fun, and they have good cocktails and wine.”

“If I’m trying to be a little healthier, there’s Café Gratitude downtown,” she continued. “There’s amazing sushi at this tiny place called Mako in Little Tokyo.”

As far as exercise goes, Emily says that she doesn’t really go to the gym a ton and instead prefers to do something outside like hiking outside or taking a yoga class at least once a week.

“I don’t have a trainer…I’m just not a crazy fitness person. I’m definitely an outlier in the industry,” she says.