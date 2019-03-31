Alleged Victim Of Cardi B Claims She Drugged And Robbed Him

In a series of videos on Instagram, Jack King claims to have been a victim of the rapper in the past.

An Instagram user has come forward to claim he was a victim of Cardi B.

After Cardi B spoke out about a past video where she admitted to drugging and robbing men she now claims were “conscious, willing, and aware,” JackKing_Actor posted several videos alleging that he was a victim of the rapper, reports Celebrity Insider.

In one video Jack King said that the incident happened some time ago, back when Cardi B was a stripper going by the name of “Bacardi.”

After paying for a private dance in the VIP room, he stated that he took the $5,000 he had left back to a hotel room with her and claims he saw a box of Monistat fall from Cardi B’s bag. He said that after leaving to go to the restroom, he returned to the hotel room and sipped his drink, after which he blacked out.

King added that upon waking up, he remembered nothing and his money and clothes had disappeared.

In Cardi B’s statement about her comments, she said that no harm came to any of the men she was with, who were all willing participants at the time.

“The men I spoke about in my live were men that I dated that I was involve [sic] with men that were conscious willing and aware. I have a past that I can’t change. We all do.”

In the absence of any evidence, some have accused King of trying to use the controversy to gain notoriety by riding the famous performer’s coattails, noting that he has several videos up promoting his acting.

According to Celebrity Insider, King recently posted videos addressing his critics. He maintained that his story is true and that those questioning its validity are victim shaming, and even compared Cardi to Bill Cosby in a few of his recordings.

Others on social media have said that the treatment of Cardi B and her confession is a double standard since several men have lost their careers after being accused of similar criminal behavior.

Still, the entertainer has plenty of people coming to bat for her, including husband Offset. Rapper Rick Ross recently gave a passionate defense of Cardi B, imploring people to leave her alone on a video posted to Instagram Live, reports Page Six.

“Leave Cardi B alone because we don’t need to persecute her for her past. We need to be leaders and lead by example,” he said. “Regardless of what you did in your past, if you stole a car in the past, that don’t mean you shouldn’t be able to get money in the future. As long as you change your ways, and we all know Cardi B focused on the money now. She is a leader, and that’s how I feel.”