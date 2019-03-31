‘The Bachelorette’ Spoilers: Hannah Brown’s Frontrunner Revealed By Reality Steve

Spoiler king Reality Steve has been sharing quite a few Bachelorette spoilers in recent days with Hannah Brown currently filming her upcoming season. It is still quite early, as filming will not wrap until early May. Despite that, the gossip guru has just shared what he is hearing in terms of a frontrunner for Hannah’s final rose.

Viewers already got to see Hannah meet five of her suitors during her appearance on Colton Underwood’s The Bachelor finale. She officially started filming a few days after that, and as The Inquisitr has shared, Reality Steve’s spoilers say that bachelor Luke Parker got the first impression rose during the initial cocktail party.

The Bachelorette fans know that in recent seasons, getting that first impression rose has been a pretty big deal. Becca Kufrin, Rachel Lindsay, and JoJo Fletcher have all ended up engaged to the guy who received their first impression rose, and all three couples are still together now.

In addition, Kaitlyn Bristowe gave her first impression rose to Shawn Booth, and they stayed engaged for quite some time before splitting last fall. If Brown happens to give Parker her final rose, that will make it five seasons in a row it all played out that way.

John Fleenor / ABC

Will Hannah end up following this pattern? According to Reality Steve’s latest tweets, things are heading in that direction at this point. He posted on Twitter that he’s hearing that Luke is currently the standout in terms of who seems to be the most likely guy to snag Brown’s final rose.

Of course, as Reality Steve pointed out, the crew is just filming Episode 4 right now so a lot can change before filming wraps. Hannah and her guys have been filming Episode 4 in Rhode Island and then they will probably hit some destinations overseas. After perhaps three international rounds of dates, the Bachelorette star will hit hometowns, overnights, and face her final rose ceremony.

Hannah was something of an unusual choice to become a lead, but Bachelorette fans seem pretty excited to see how her season goes. She’s insisted that she’s sincere in wanting to find her future husband and that she’s ready for it. Photos that have emerged so far seem to indicate that she’s having a blast.

Will Luke Parker get Hannah Brown’s final rose season spring on ABC’s 2019 season of The Bachelorette? Reality Steve will be dishing out the spoilers on that last rose ceremony as soon as they become available, and fans will be anxious to see more of Hannah and Luke together.