Watch Real Madrid Vs. SD Huesca Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, How To Watch La Liga Match Live Online

Real Madrid look to continue their resurgence under their third head coach of the season as they face relegation-bound SD Huesca at the Bernabeu.

Thenewet head coach at Real Madrid is also their former head coach, Zinedine Zidane, who left the club last season after guiding the club to a third consecutive UEFA Champions League trophy. But after the European champs were unceremoniously bounced from this year’s competition by Ajax at the Round of 16, Real gave Coach Santiago Solari the boot after just five months on the job, as the BBC reported, bringing back “Zizou” just 10 months after the former French international’s departure. Now the new boss will have an excellent chance at grabbing his second win in as may chances when Real Madrid host last-place SD Huesca in match that will live stream on Sunday.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs SD Huesca Spanish La Liga showdown, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is set for 8:45 p.m. Central European Summer Time on Sunday, March 31, at the iconic 81,000-seat Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream gets underway at 7:45 p.m. British Summer Time, while in the United States, the match will start streaming at 2:45 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific. Fans in the Republic of Indonesia can log in to the live stream at 1:45 a.m. on Monday Western Indonesian Time, 3:45 a.m. Eastern.

While Real have all but dropped out of the title race under Santiago, now sitting in third an insurmountable 15 points behind table-toppers Barcelona, per Sky Sports, second place in La Liga remains up for grabs. Real’s crosstown rivals Atlético Madrid occupy that set, five points ahead of Zidane’s revitalized crew — but real can close the gap to two if they take care of business against relegation-bound Huesca.

Zinedine Zidane cam make it two-for-two in his return to Real Madrid. Denis Doyle / Getty Images

To watch a live stream of the Real Madrid vs. SD Huesca La Liga Round 29 Sunday match, go to BeIn Sports Connect USA, or download the BeIn Sports app for mobile devices. The BeIn Sports live stream requires cable or satellite service subscriber login credentials from a carrier that offers BeIn Sports.

On the other hand, there is a way for fans to watch La Liga’s Sunday featured match stream live for free without a cable or a BeIn Sports subscription. Fans may sign up for a free trial of a streaming TV multi-channel package, such as the Sling TV international sports package or Fubo TV. Both of those services require credit card information and subscription fees, but each also comes with a seven-day free trial. If the subscription is canceled prior to the expiration of that week-long period, fans can watch the Los Blancos vs. Sociedad Deportiva Huesca match stream live for free.

Another way to stream the Sunday match in countries around the world is offered by Facebook Live, which carries a free stream on the La Liga Facebook page.

In Spain, MoviStar+ will stream the Round 29 showdown. In the United Kingdom, a live stream of Real Madrid vs. SD Huesca will be offered by Eleven Sports. In Italy, the La Liga contest will be streamed live by DAZN Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 La Liga match will be streamed live on the DAZN sports platform. And in Indonesia, SC TV has rights to the La Liga clash.

For a comprehensive list of outlets around the globe that may also offer a live stream of Real Madrid vs. SD Huesca, be sure to consult the information at LiveSoccerTV.