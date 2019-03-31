Hailey Baldwin Shows Off Abs In Grey Bikini Top And Black Skirt After Moving Into Her $8.5 Million Mansion

Once again, Hailey Baldwin is showing off her incredible figure, this time on a casual family outing in the LA area.

Photos published by the Daily Mail show Baldwin with her father, Stephen Baldwin, mother Kennya Baldwin, and dog Oscar enjoying some time together in sunny Los Angeles. According to the publication, Stephen and Kenya came to visit their daughter shortly after Hailey and husband Justin Bieber purchased their lavish $8.5 million Beverly Hills mansion.

In the photos published by the outlet, the three Baldwins looked comfy as Hailey was spotted walking her four-legged pal. Hailey looked casual yet sexy in a black maxi skirt that was paired with a teeny grey bikini top. The supermodel’s abs were fully on display during the outing and even though she went makeup-free, she still looked nothing short of amazing. Hailey completed her casual look with her hair slicked back in a high bun and a pair of big, gold hoop earrings.

Actor Stephen Baldwin looked casual just like his daughter, rocking a pair of jeans and a plain black t-shirt with camo detail on the sleeves. He completed his laid-back look with a black cap and a pair of red sunglasses. Kennya also looked like she dressed for comfort for the family outing. She rocked a pair of loose white pants, a matching long-sleeved shirt, and a floppy hat and sunglasses.

According to the outlet, Stephen and Kennya flew in from New York for the weekend to spend time with Hailey shortly after she moved into her Beverly Hills mansion, which she shares with husband Justin Bieber. In the photos, Bieber was nowhere to be found but he may have stayed behind to man the new fort.

According to Elle, Bieber paid big bucks for a house in Beverly Hills, and this is the first time in five years that he has actually owned something in the Los Angeles area. Prior to this, he would either rent a home or stay in a hotel in town, but since tying the knot, it seems as though the singer wanted to have something a little more permanent in the area.

The 6,100 square foot home boasts five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and has some fun inclusions like a home theatre, library, and even a wine cellar. The 1930s Monterey Colonial home was recently renovated by Hollywood production designer Charles Infante.

It seems like Hailey Baldwin had a great weekend with her family.