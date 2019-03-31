Kim Kardashian Goes Braless In Daring Outfit For Friend’s Wedding

Kim Kardashian dressed to impress when she attended her friend’s wedding in Sherman Oaks on March 30, but her adorable plus-one rivaled her sense of fashion.

The 38-year-old’s daughter, North West, was also dressed to the nines while keeping her famous mom’s company in attending the ceremony, which took place at a California church on Saturday, as per Hollywood Life. Both mother and daughter turned heads as they showed up for the special event, with Kim flaunting her enviable curves in a very daring ensemble. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star rocked a figure-hugging gray two-piece outfit that consisted of a crop top and a maxi skirt, but she added an even sexier twist by going braless underneath the tiny crop top.

Kim also showed off her washboard abs and pert derriere with her wedding attire, which she completed with some clear heels, an Indian-style gold headpiece, and a matching chunky bracelet. She kept her makeup pretty simple, opting for some smokey eye shadow and a dark brown lip liner, along with a nude lipstick shade. She wore her long raven locks in her signature Cher-inspired style with a center part, cascading down her shoulders and back.

Strolling happily alongside her was her five-year-old daughter, who went all out with the fairy princess vibe in a light pink dress that featured a poofy bottom, as well as a floral headpiece. North wore her curly tresses down, and she accessorized the look with a sparkly pink shoulder purse and some cute Dr. Martens boots.

Kim Kardashian em Sherman Oaks. (30 de Março, 2019) pic.twitter.com/XEnsPNngJZ — KBR Media (@KBRMidia) March 31, 2019

Their girls outing happened as it was revealed that little Northie is due to appear on a dancing video with her 15-year-old idol, Dance Moms star JoJo Siwa. According to Hollywood Life, Kim got in touch with the young dancer to set up the project, seen as North is such a fan of hers – and as fans of the Kardashian-West clan will know, a very keen dancer herself.

“It actually – Kim reached out to me and I just responded to it. So, me and Kim, we made some things happen together. We’re actually filming on Wednesday. Super excited about it,” JoJo told Entertainment Tonight. Kim had previously revealed on Twitter that her daughter is “obsessed” with the YouTube star, and that she was ecstatic back in February when they got to speak to each other on FaceTime.

.@itsjojosiwa teases her YouTube video with North West and Kim Kardashian. ???? pic.twitter.com/MdMGXOJZh2 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 30, 2019

“North just FaceTimed @itsjojosiwa and her life is made!!!!!! That was the cutest thing ever seeing North soooo excited! Especially when she saw her dog bowbow. (sic),” Kim wrote at the time.