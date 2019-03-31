Billionaire Kylie Jenner Admits She Isn’t Fully Self-Made, Says She Had Help

Khloe Kardashian may be dominating “cheating” headlines, but another family member has also made a name for herself in 2019. On March 5, The Guardian reported Kylie Jenner as the world’s “youngest billionaire.” The news followed Kylie fronting Forbes magazine in 2018 with a “Self-Made Billionaire” headline.

That $1 billion net worth has been raising eyebrows since day one. With a cushy upbringing in the marbled mansions of Calabasas, Kylie has been flaunting her luxurious lifestyle since her early days on Keeping Up with the Kardashians. Now aged 21, the Kylie Cosmetics CEO finds herself in a back-and-forth of statements, as previous attempts to defend her billionaire status get a fresh update.

“I can’t say I’ve done it by myself. If they’re just talking finances, technically, yes, I don’t have any inherited money. But I have had a lot of help and a huge platform.”

As per the Kardashian-Jenners’ March 30 interview with The New York Times, Kylie is now readily admitting that her “self-made” status isn’t quite what it says on the tin.

The news comes just over a month after Kylie “defended” her financial status to Paper magazine. Adamant that the money was 100% earned herself, Kylie had told the magazine how her parents “cut [her] off” at the age of 15.

“And I really spent every last dime that I had starting it, not even knowing if it would be successful.”

As the founder of Kylie Cosmetics, the youngest Kardashian-Jenner is now the richest. With promotional Instagram posts that can earn her a staggering $1 million-a-pop, as per CNBC, no one is raking it in like Kylie Jenner.

Much like her sisters though, Kylie regularly finds herself slammed for promoting “stomach-flattening” diet solutions to impressionable young fans. Earlier this month, Khloe Kardashian came under fire from The Good Place‘s Jameela Jamil after promoting Flat Tummy Co. Kylie instead has been promoting Teami Tea Blends, a detox beverage product.

The Kardashian-Jenner business ventures are now such a hot topic, entire news articles are devoted to analyzing and breaking down the family’s wealth. Given Kylie’s recent admission though, there’s no denying that the backbone of this young Jenner’s empire rests on a more-than-comfortable upbringing. Kylie’s mother, Kris Jenner, has been married to two high net worth individuals – lawyer, Robert Kardashian, and sports personality, Caitlyn Jenner.

Leveraging social media, as Kylie suggests to The New York Times, is likely why her net worth has jumped up so quickly. With over 130 million Instagram followers, anything Kylie does, says, wears, or drives is shared, worshipped, and likely tweaked to spearhead sales.

Kylie’s Lip Kits continue to fly off shelves. While collaborations with KKW Beauty likely net Kim Kardashian a handsome profit, it’s Kylie who is steaming ahead. For those who have questioned this Jenner’s “self-made” status, the recent admission is likely a welcome one.