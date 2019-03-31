‘Avengers: Endgame’ Might Involve The Nova Corps, As Addressed By ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’ Actor

Peter Serafinowicz last appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) as a member of the Nova Corps, in Guardians Of The Galaxy (GOTG.) With a rich history in the comics, Serafinowicz was asked about the possibility of the Nova Corps returning or playing a part in the upcoming Avengers: Endgame. The actor addressed the question with a very diplomatic answer, which has fueled theories about whether the Nova Corps could be involved in Endgame, as ComicBook.com reports.

The Nova Corps in the MCU are seen as the prominent military group for Xandar, the planet where the Infinity Stone of Power was housed at the end of GOTG. The Nova Corps are seen as an elite military group responsible for law and order on that planet, and quite possibly others. In the comics, the Corps have a long history, with some members even becoming their own superheroes, and other existing superheroes also joining the galactic team, as outlined by CBR.

The Nova Corps members were represented by John C. Reilly (Stan And Ollie) and Peter Serafinowicz (The Tick) in GOTG and helped the Guardians defeat Ronan (Lee Pace) in the third act. Given their importance in the galaxy, it wouldn’t be out of the realm of possibility that they might influence future events.

When directly asked about this possibility by Screen Rant, Serafinowicz responded with carefully articulated diplomacy,

“I can’t say… I can neither confirm nor deny.”

The character played by Serafinowicz died at the end of GOTG, so the actor may not be involved in that decision. However, the fact that he replied secretively, instead of just denying knowledge, seems to lend credibility to the possibility of the Nova Corps involvement in Avengers: Endgame.

The current landscape of the MCU, leading into Endgame, is very much inspired by and due to direct the direct influence of James Gunn in his first feature for the MCU, Guardians Of The Galaxy in 2014. Even the entire story of Captain Marvel, who is being theorized as the savior of the MCU post-Infinity War per Syfy, involved a world originally set up by Gunn in GOTG. The Kree War and Ronan the Accuser are both concepts that first appeared in GOTG. Prior to his firing and eventual reinstatement, Gunn discussed his influence and plans for the future of the MCU in another ComicBook.com report.

“When we’re talking about Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and that story, that’s a story that will lead to other stories. It’s innate to the DNA that’s the end of a trilogy but it’s the beginning of a whole other element of the Marvel Cosmic universe. That’s a part of what I’m doing now.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.