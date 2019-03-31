Ashley Tisdale Shows Off Rockin’ Bod In Sexy Yellow Swimsuit: ‘Sunday’s Are For Bikinis’

Ashley Tisdale is leaving very little to the imagination in her latest Instagram post.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to showing off her body for her 11 million plus Instagram followers and today on her Instagram account, Tisdale was at it again, proving to fans that she has one of the best bodies in the business. The blonde-haired beauty poses for a photo in what appears to be her driveway and looks incredible in her latest post.

In the snapshot, Tisdale bears it all for the camera as she sports a skimpy yellow bikini that shows off her toned abs, legs, and arms. The top of the bikini is a bandeau and the bottoms hug Tisdale in all the right places. The actress playfully pulls up the bottom of her bikini and bends slightly sideways as she poses for the camera. She looks like she’s ready for a day at the pool or beach as she wears her blonde tresses pulled back and a pair of large, circular sunglasses.

It comes as no shock that the sexy photo has already earned Ashley a lot of attention with over 84,000 likes in addition to 370 plus comments within just hours of the post going live. Some fans took to the post to gush over how amazing Ashley’s body looks while countless others asked where they could purchase a swimsuit like hers at.

“You look very hot sexy beautiful and very stunning beauty,” one follower wrote.

“Literally took my breath away.”

“Your natural body is heavenly.” another gushed.

In the past, Tisdale opened up to Shape about how she maintains her amazing figure. At first, the actress says that she was just naturally thin and would eat junk food and not workout since having a great body came pretty easy. But now, she says that she maintain a healthy diet and exercise, especially because her family has a history of diabetes.

“I was always super thin, too skinny, actually,” she told the publication. “I felt like someone could break me in half. I realize now that being a bit more curvy and toned is so much more beautiful.”

She now does an hour long workout with her trainer which consists of 30 minutes on an elliptical and 30 minutes doing weight-training and other exercises to benefit her core. Additionally, to maintain her toned arms, Tisdale alternates between exercises with light weight and push ups and for legs, she’ll run the stairs at the gym.

Hard work is surely paying off for the beautiful actress.