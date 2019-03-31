Paris Jackson Was Surrounded By Famous Faces Like Chris Brown And Macaulay Culkin At Her Los Angeles Show

Paris Jackson family and friends came out to support her at her concert in Los Angeles.

The actress took the stage on Saturday alongside her boyfriend Gabriel Glenn. According to Us Weekly, the performance was to commemorate the couple’s debut as their group the Soundflowers. The concert was at the LA nightclub the Mint and featured live music the duo wrote. Singer Chris Brown and Jackson’s godfather Macaulay Culkin attended the event in support of Michael Jackson’s only daughter. Other close members to the model that were in attendance included her mother, Debbie Rowe, older brother Prince Michael, cousin TJ and actor Gregg Sulkin. The singer shared footage from the night on her Instagram Stories and also shared an image of her barefoot on stage with her 3.5 million followers.

“G r a t e f u l,” she captioned the photo after the performance.

Jackson’s live performance comes two weeks after the model was reportedly hospitalized for attempting to commit suicide. She reportedly slit her wrists and was rushed to the ER after her friend encouraged a neighbor to call 911. Earlier this month, Paris’ deceased father made headlines following HBO’s documentary Leaving Neverland. The doc reveals interviews from choreographer Wade Robson and James Safechuck who both accuse the King of Pop of molesting them when they were young boys. Robson shares in the documentary that he was close with the “Man in the Mirror” singer’s children and visited them occasionally. While Paris has said on social media that it’s “not her role” to speak on the allegations against her famous father, she does credit her cousin Taj for doing his best to protect the “Thriller” singer’s legacy amid the documentary, per USA Today.

Paris also checked herself in rehab in January, the same month Leaving Neverland premiered at Cannes Film Festival. Sources tell Us that while the artist has had a “serious episode” within the last few months, her creative ventures and her family have helped her stay on track. She also reportedly said Culkin has been one of her main support systems during the recent drama her family has faced.

“Macaulay probably has the most influence on Paris,” the source added. “He has his stuff together and he knew her dad well. He can be a support for her when she needs it.”

Culkin, who met Jackson in the early 1990s following his Home Alone fame, has vehemently denied having an inappropriate relationship with the “Dirty Diana” singer and describes their friendship as “normal and mundane,” per CNN.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741. For readers outside the U.S., visit Suicide.org or Befrienders Worldwide for international resources you can use to find help.