Amy Schumer Shows Off Growing Baby Bump In Latest Instagram Update

Comedian Amy Schumer is rapidly approaching her due date, and she took to Instagram to show off how far along she is and flaunt her growing baby bump. The 37-year old rocked nothing but a nude bra and a pair of dark underwear as she revealed her uncovered bump — and her 8.3 million followers went wild for the shot.

The laid back photo showed Schumer wearing next to nothing, letting her belly be the star of the shot. She wore no makeup and had her honey-colored hair thrown back in a messy bun. Schumer smiled coyly for the mirror-selfie while sharing that she was “feeling strong and beautiful,” adding that she didn’t puke — a major victory for the actress, as she has struggled with nausea and morning sickness throughout her pregnancy.

As Us Weekly shared, Schumer had to put her comedic tour on pause as her hyperemesis became something that she couldn’t overcome. She revealed that the tour was being canceled, and her fans could get a refund on their tickets, but she also said that while she was feeling embarrassed about having to skip out on her shows, her growing baby has to come first.

“I wanted to push through and do my shows. Because I hate letting people down and I love stand up and money! But more than that I have to think about my health and the baby.”

The Trainwreck actress also opened up a little more about the lesser-known pregnancy condition she has been suffering all three trimesters of her pregnancy with her first child with husband, Chris Fischer. Schumer shared that nausea, vomiting, and a general feeling of unwellness occasionally becomes too much for her to do even the simplest of tasks — like riding in a car for more than five minutes.

Loading...

She also said that while she knows that her fans understand, it still hurts her to have to let them down.

If fans are missing how funny the comedian is, they can just take a look at her social media to get some laughs. As BuzzFeed shared, Schumer had a bit of difficulty getting on her socks, and took a video of the harrowing ordeal.

Schumer showed the different angles in which she attempted to put the socks on, first trying the normal way, by simply placing them on her feet. She was able to get the left one on with no problem, but when she couldn’t get the right one on, she tried some pregnant-lady gymnastics, pulling her leg up behind her on the bed to attempt to put them on that way. When that bendy routine worked, she smiled for the camera before exclaiming “and that’s pregnant!”