Watch Inter Milan Vs. SS Lazio Live Stream: Start Time, Preview, Watch Serie A Sunday Showdown Live Online

Controversy continues to swirl around Inter Milan and star striker Mauro Icardi as they head into a crucial showdown with SS Lazio.

A crucial showdown between two teams battling to hold on to — or to push their way into — European qualification places is likely to be at least somewhat overshadowed by off-the-pitch controversy when Inter Milan hosts SS Lazio on Sunday, in a game that could go a long way toward determining those European slots. But the seemingly endless drama involving Inter’s contentious Argentine star striker Mauro Icardi, which appeared as if it was finally reaching an end, according to Calcio Mercato, flared up yet again when Inter’s Coach Luciano Spalletti refused to include Icardi in the side. Inter Milan will face Lazio in a game that will live stream from the San Siro.

To find out how to watch a live stream of the Serie A match pitting third-place Inter Milan against seventh-place SS Lazio see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. Central European Summer Time at the 80,000-seat Giuseppe Meazza Stadium, more popularly known to the world as the San Siro, on Sunday, March 31.

In the United Kingdom, the match kicks off at 7:30 p.m. British Summer Time. Fans in the United States can log in to the live stream at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time on Sunday, or 11:30 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time. Fans in India can catch the live stream starting at midnight India Standard Time on Monday, April 1.

Icardi has not played for Inter since February 9, as SB Nation reported, and even refused to fly to Vienna, Austria, with the team for a UEFA Europa League match against Rapid Wien. Icardi claimed an injury, but a contract dispute appeared to be at the heart of Icardi’s conflict with Inter management.

Icardi had returned to the squad this week, and participated in training — but for reasons that Football Italia called “unclear,” Spalletti left Icardi out of the side for Sunday’s match anyway.

According to a separate Football Italia account, however, Icardi refused to apologize to his teammates for his long holdout, and that refusal is what led Spalletti to keep the Argentine on the bench.

To watch a free live stream of the Inter Milan vs. SS Lazio Sunday Serie A Milan showdown, use the stream provided by ESPN+, the online subscription service of sports media giant ESPN. The ESPN+ streaming network subscription costs $4.99 per month but comes with a seven-day free trial, giving fans a week-long period to watch the Nerazzurri vs. Biancocelesti Serie A clash at no charge.

In the United Kingdom, the live stream is set to be carried by Premier Sports. In Italy, the game will be streamed live by Sky Go Italia. In Canada, every 2018-2019 Serie A match will be streamed live on the Sky Sport Serie A sports platform. And in India, Serie A Pass will be the live streaming source for the Round 29 match on Sunday in Milan.

Throughout the Caribbean — and in numerous smaller countries around the world — the game will also stream only via Serie A Pass. For a list of other outlets around the globe that will carry a live stream of AC Milan vs. Inter Milan, Serie A fans should consult LiveSoccer TV.